15 Best PlayStation 5 Metroidvania Games You Need To Backtrack And Play

MetroidVania’s were once the product of just two franchises, Metroid, and Castlevania, but as the next generation of developers emerge who were influenced by these titles growing up, the number of MetroidVania titles have grown exponentially. Decades since the genre was born, the PS4 and PS5 are littered with dozens of MetroidVania classics, and so we reflect on 15 of the best on the PS5 platform.

#15 Sundered

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Jul 2017

A violent fight for survival, Sundered is a brilliant Metroidvania from the same team responsible for the gorgeous Jotun, and Spiritfarer. The team is notable for not staying still, and constantly trying different things, and while that’s clear in the nature of their three games, even in the case of Sundered that approach is apparent. It’s a very different, very exiting Metroidvania, and is one not to be missed.

#14 Blasphemous

Developer: The Game Kitchen

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Sep 2019

Picture a Dark Souls game but as a 2D Metroidvania, and if you do that, then you’re picturing Blasphemous. Bloody and brutal, with superb level design, Blasphemous puts mountainous challenges before you, but gives you the tools to get the job done in the coolest ways possible. It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s worth the bloodied hands.

#13 Salt and Sanctuary

Developer: Ska Studios

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Mar 2016

Another heavily Souls inspired Metroidvania, Salt and Sanctuary, just like Blasphemous above, regularly tries to bash you over the head with its difficulty. It doesn’t innovate at all, but it doesn’t hide what it’s been inspired by, and executes to a similar standard despite the perspective and genre changes. Brace yourselves

#12 F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Developer: TiGames

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Sep 2021

People are regularly drawn to F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch because of it’s incredible visuals and other production values, but if you dive deeper, beyond the first impression and what you’ll discover is an equally impressive world, rich level design, and excellent, fulfilling combat that challenges in all the right ways.

#11 BloodStained: Ritual of the Night

Developer: ArtPlay

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Jun 2019

It’s hardly a surprise that one of the lead creators of some of the greatest ever Castlevania games, when he goes off to create to create his own title ends up drawing a bunch of parallels to Castlevania, and is fact comparable in quality to those same titles as well. There are many modern touches to BloodStained: Ritual of the Night that engage players in new ways, while the heart and charm of the greats is still present.

#10 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Developer: Inti Creates

Platform: PS4

Release Date: May 2018

Where Ritual Of The Night was a more modern take on Igarashi’s Castlevania titles, BloodStained: Curse Of The Moon was very much a throwback. Embracing the 8-bit stylings of yesteryear, Curse Of The Moon takes us back to some of the earliest stages of the Castlevania glory days and recreates that brilliance for a modern audience. Come of the throwback, and stay for the chaos.

#9 Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Developer: WayForward

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Oct 2014

Tight gameplay, charming dialogue and writing, and gorgeous sound and visual design make Shantae and the PIrate’s Curse one of the most appealing Metroidvania options on the PlayStation platform. Its adorable lead protagonist Shantae, and her endearing companions and even the antagonists will have you hooked from start to finish.

#8 Rogue Legacy

Developer: Cellar Door Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Jun 2013

A DNA merger between a Metroidvania and a Roguelite might at first seem intimidating, it certainly was for many when Rogue Legacy first launched in 2014, but it’s a pairing that worked brilliantly and continues to inspire others today. Where roguelites tend to punish the player, Rogue Legacy empowers you, making its fairly extreme difficulty out the gate suddenly seem surmoutable.

#7 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Developer: Adglobe, Live Wire

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Jun 2021

While the core of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is an action/RPG, it will be quickly apparent that MetroidVania titles have also guided the development path of the game. Gorgeous, brooding, deep, and constantly engaging, Ender Lilies does it all well, but has unfortunately been something of a quiet achiever – time to rectify that

#6 Axiom Verge

Developer: Thomas Happ Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Mar 2015

One of the PS4 era’s first rockstar independent titles, Axiom Verge leaned more heavily on the Metroid half of the Metroidvania title as opposed to many others that favour their Castlevania inspiration. This extends to the gameplay, the sci-fi story and setting, and much more. Axiom Verge nails all of it, while also being hard as nails too.

#5 Guacamelee

Developer: Drinkbox Studios

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Apr 2013

Few games have the heart, style, and humour of Guacamelee, and those that do tend to underwhelm in most other ways, but Guacamelee, and it’s sequel Guacamelee 2, play like an absolute dream. Creative level design, excellent combat, bosses that push you to your limits, and alternate universe transitions combine with the incredible presentational elements to make Guacamelee one of the finest Metroidvania’s of the decade

#4 Shadow Complex

Developer: Chair Entertainment

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Aug 2009

One of the greatest disappointments in gaming is that Shadow Complex, the Metroidvania that originally launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 before coming to other platforms including PlayStation in the next-generation, never got a sequel. Developer Chair went off to develop Infinity Blade on iOS, meanwhile Shadow Complex was one of the genre’s greats, with it’s modern day focus blended with a bit of sci-fi, excellent Metroidvania elements, and tight gameplay. We may never see another, but don’t miss the original gem.

#3 Dead Cells

Developer: Motion Twin

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Aug 2018

When talking about Rogue Legacy earlier, we spoke about how it inspired others to better blend Roguelite elements with its Metroidvania systems, and then, in 2018 Dead Cells came along, and no game has done it better since. Procedural brilliance, meticulously balanced combat and loot systems, all combine with a gorgeous world and visual design make Dead Cells one of the most enthralling games of the decade.

#2 Castlevania Symphony of the Night

Developer: Konami

Platform: PS1/PS4

Release Date: Mar 1997

The oldest game on this list, and the game that played an enormous part in birthing the genre is still, decades later one of it’s best, and we’re lucky enoug that Konami remastered it and brought it to back to the modern spotlight. Still to this day, there’s so much that Symphony of the Night does better than the far more modern titles that were inspired by it. The legacy of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night will never be forgotten.

#1 Hollow Knight

Developer: Team Cherry

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Feb 2017

It’s taken decades for a game to come along and usurp Castlevania or Metroid at the top of the Metroidvania pile, but it’s a little indie team in South Australia called Team Cherry that toppled them with the wonderful Hollow Knight. Masterful design, gorgeous audio and visuals, intense, gruelling, but fair gameplay, hours of incredible content to explore. Hollow Knight has lifted the bar to a level that may never be reached again.