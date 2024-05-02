Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – Where to Find Thalaos | Aqueous Membrane Location

There are several new challenging encounters in The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16. One of these new enemies is known as Thalaos, a powerful version of one of Leviathan’s Egis that is found beyond the woods of Mysidia at the end of a specific sidequest. Players who want to take on everything this expansion has to offer as well as get the unique Aqueous Membrane crafting material will want to know where to find and how to bring down this secret foe. This guide will show players where to find Thalaos in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

Where to Find the Thalaos

Thalaos is a mini-boss that you will find in the sidequest “Lost In the Woods.” This quest becomes available after completing the “Roles of Honor” sidequest as well as “The Rising Tide” main story mission. Once this is completed, you can start the quest by talking to the NPC Ayrik who is standing near the bridge in the Haven village.

Head into the forest outside of Haven and follow the objective marker to find the Seasoned Hunter NPC. When you find the Hunter, you will need to defeat the Archelon that appears after the cutscene. With the Archelon defeated, head down the path until you reach the water. This is where you will find the Thalaos boss.

Thalaos Battle:

Thalaos has several normal attacks like blade-arm swipes and forward-moving charges. They can also summon several water geysers and orbs that shoot lasers. Thalaos also has an AoE attack, which will create a ring around the enemy before it lets out an explosion.

The Water Wall Special Ability sees Thalaos summon multiple waves of water that will be sent towards Clive. You can either get past the waves that have space between the waves by standing in these openings or go around the waves when they are sent out in a staggered pattern. You can also just dodge through the waves at a greater risk of getting hit.

Seastorm sees Thalaos create a ring around themselves which will attempt to suck Clive into the center of the circle. Several orbs will also spawn and shoot lasers towards Clive. After a few seconds, the ring will explode. Use Shiva’s Cold Step and/or the double dodge from Leviathan’s Serpent’s Cry to escape the circle to avoid the AoE attack or just time a perfect dodge when the explosion goes off.

Rewards:

For defeating Thalaos, you will get the Aqueous Membrane crafting item, which you will need in order to make the Tonberry Knife weapon.