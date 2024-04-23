Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – Where to find the Leviathan Chronolith | Trial by Water Location

Throughout the base game of Final Fantasy 16, players might have discovered several Chronoliths, stones that allow you to access special combat trials with each one of them representing one of the different Eikons you unlocked. With the Rising Tide DLC adding Leviathan as a new unlockable Eikon, it only makes sense that there would be a Chronolith for this serpent beast as well.
This Chronolith is hidden away in the jungle of Mysidia so many players might not know where to find it. So, allow us to point you in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find the Leviathan Chronolith in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.
Where to find the Leviathan Chronolith in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide
- Go to the north edge of the Mysidia region just above the village of Haven. You will find a cliffside path that connects the Rivermeet and the Tailwind Bay sections of the map. The cliff just to the northwest of Tailwind Bay, you will find this Chronolith along some bushes. You will know this is the right area because there is a destructible wall nearby that connects the two previously mentioned areas to each other.
- Once you have the Leviathan Eikon, you will be able to interact with the Chronolith to begin the “Trial by Water” Chronolith challenge. Just like the other Chronoliths found in the main game, these challenges force you to use just a single Eikon, with this one being Leviathan, while also being stuck with preset Eikon Abilities.
- You will need to clear all stages of the trail before time expires to complete this challenge. This consists of 4 stages which includes a boss fight with a Behemoth at the end. Completing this Chronolith Trial will unlock the “Still Breathing” Trophy.