Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – How to Unlock the Mysidia Blacksmith and Item Shop

In the Rising Tide DLC for Final Fantasy 16, Clive and the rest of the party travel to the hidden region of Mysidia. As they explore this new land, having the right equipment and items to survive here is paramount. Luckily, the village of Haven has its own Blacksmith and an Item Shop, but they aren’t available at the start of your adventure and will require you to complete a couple of missions to gain access to them.

After arriving in the village of Haven and meeting with Shula in the witanhall, you will be able to explore the village and portions of the Mysidia region. After completing the cutscene with Shula, 2 Sidequests will appear in Haven. One quest will unlock the Blacksmith (a.k.a the Foundry) and the other will unlock the Haven Store Item Shop. You will know these quests are the right ones because they have a “+” above the quest giver’s head, meaning that the mission will unlock something upon completion.

Unlocking the Blacksmith: “It’s the Thought that Counts” Questline

Talk to Wyrda, the wife of the village blacksmith Pavaat. This will begin the “It’s the Thought that Counts” questline. She asks you to collect some flowers from around the village to gift to her husband for his work.

Go to the two florists who are picking the blue flowers along the edge of the water at the center of the village. Talk to each of them and they will give you a basket of flowers.

Take these flowers to Pavaat at the Foundry and you will be able to give him these items to finish the quest. Once the cutscene with him and his wife concludes, you will gain access to the Blacksmith.

Unlocking the Item Shop: “The Pursuit of Knowledge” Questline