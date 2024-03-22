New Final Fantasy 16 DLC Coming In April

Final Fantasy 16 players better hold onto their seats as we are getting a second DLC expansion for the game, called The Rising Tide. Square Enix announced this DLC saying it will be launching for the PS5 on April 18.

An unmarked letter arrives at the hideaway containing a request most curious: the Dominant of Leviathan, long lost Eikon of Water, is in need of rescue. To heed this call, Clive and his companions must journey to Mysidia—a hidden land under a blue sky—where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people.

There is also news that the level cap will be changed to 60 players when playing Story and Action diffcluty modes, but 110 players for the Final Fantasy mode. There will be many waves of enemies that players will need to survive in this DLC, including the 20 different stages that become more difficult with each passing.

The first expansion for Final Fantasy 16 released in December of 2023, with the game having just released in June 2023. The first DLC is called Echoes of the Fallen, the second that is now coming out in April being called The Riding Tide. The PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is still underway, currently being in its final stages.

Final Fantasy 16 is avaliable for purchase on the PS5 store and can be bought either bundled or separately with the first DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, which is actually discounted with the Expansion Pass. The next Final Fantasy 16 DLC is releasing this coming April.

