Overwatch 2 Isn’t Making Any Money

Overwatch 2 has had a rocky start well…since it started. The first version of the game was beloved by many, but as soon as the second one game out, taking away one tank and a lot of other changes in many ways “ruined” the game according to some of the players.

With the release of the second version, which totally deleted the first version, many players either quit the game or took a break, so the news for today isn’t shocking. According to the developers, the game isn’t making enough money and they haven’t had any profit shares from bonuses from March payouts. Once Overwatch 2 came into the world, it raised many concerns within the community about what the health of the franchise would look like from now on out.

Each year the developers get a bonus that is based off of the success of whatever popualr game they have out at that moment, they get these bonuses twice a year, once in August and the next in March. With the change of Overwatch 2, the franchise has taken a huge finanical hit overall, and the developers didn’t get this bonus this year, with the popuality of Blizzard games, this is a rare thing.

It is quite sad to see that the success of Overwatch seems to be dying down, especially after seeing such a bright community come from it only for it to seemingly die with the new game. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all major platforms.

