Overwatch 2 to Start Cowboy Bebop Crossover on March 12

Last year, Overwatch 2 teamed up with the globally popular One Punch Man franchise, transforming four of the game’s heroes into characters from the series and offering up cosmetic bundles for fans. In the title’s second anime crossover, the music and characters from the 2001 space Western Cowboy Bebop will appear in the often maligned sequel.

On March 12, players will find emotes, highlight intros, and skins relating to the series scattered throughout the team-based shooter. Similar to the One Punch Man collab, certain characters will be undergoing some rather over-the-top makeovers to get into character: Ashe will appear as Faye Valentine, Cassidy as Spike Spiegel, Mauga as Jet Black, and Sombra as Ed.

All players will be able to unlock the Ein skin for free. On March 11, just one day before the collaboration begins, players will get to see the skins in their entirety.

“We’re honored to be collaborating with one of the most respected anime series of all time in Cowboy Bebop. This collaboration is a wonderful way to pay homage to the legendary stories, art, animation, and music of the Cowboy Bebop series. We hope its fans and our players have as much fun with what we’re bringing to Overwatch 2 as we did in creating it,” said Aimee Dennett, the associate director of Overwatch 2.

Although Overwatch, released in 2016, is referred to by many as one of the greatest video games ever made, the same cannot be said for the sequel. It has continued to face criticism for its inclusion of the battle pass system, its high pricing of cosmetic items, and its removal of planned PvE content.

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.