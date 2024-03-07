Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Miraidon Transformed into Real Motorcycle by Toyota

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, released in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, introduced Miraidon, a dual-type Electric/Dragon Pokemon capable of transforming into something akin to a motorcycle. Capable of transporting players across air, land, and sea at incredible speeds, it quickly became a fan favorite. Now, Toyota has become the latest brand to promote the franchise by creating a real-life motorcycle based on this legendary Pokemon.

Three images of the incredible work of art recently appeared on Reddit, posted by user LordDremy. The attention to detail is unmatched, with LED lights serving as Miraidon’s eyes and faux jet engines sitting at the rear.

At the moment, Toyota doesn’t manufacture motorcycles, meaning that this is likely just an incredibly cool art piece. Still, the sky’s the limit going forward—who knows what the company may delve into in the future?

The Pokemon franchise isn’t fading into obscurity anytime soon, with a new Pokemon Legends game announced for 2025. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will serve as a sequel to the 2022 game Pokemon Legends Arceus, which has sold over 15 million copies to date. The upcoming title will take place in Lumiose City in the Kalos region, first seen in Pokemon X and Y back in 2013.

Additionally, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, a new mobile game, will be released on iOS and Android at some point in 2024.

“In Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokemon TCG,” the official description reads. “Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations as well as new cards only found in the app.”