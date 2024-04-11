Fortnite Rocket Racing: Neon Rush Kickoff Quests and Rewards

Season Zero of Fortnite Rocket Racing has come to a close and you can now hit the road during the Neon Rush. The new content drop is set in a neon metropolitan city and creator made tracks are now fully available to race on. To start the update on the right track, there are Neon Rush Kickoff quests to complete and earn Fortnite Rocket Racing cosmetic rewards along the way.

There are 13 wheel paint colors to add to your locker and make your vehicle stand out against your competitors.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Waterbending Mythic | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Korra Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft an Illuminator | Fortnite: How to get Banana of The Gods | Fortnite: How to get the Hand Cannon | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Midas Drum Gun | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Golden Chickens | Fortnite: All Weapon Bunker Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All Ranked Play Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Warforged Mythic Assault Rifle | Fortnite: How to get the Huntress Mythic DMR | Fortnite: How to get the Harbinger Mythic Submachine Gun | Fortnite: How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite: How to get the Wings of Icarus Mythic |

All Fortnite Rocket Racing Neon Rush Kickoff quests

There are challenges tied to Ranked, as well as Speedrun matches and here are all the rewards you’ll earn for completing each one.

Complete Ranked Races (5) – Cobalt Aetherius Wheel paint color

Cobalt Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Ranked Races (10) – Gray Aetherius Wheel paint color

Gray Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Ranked Races (20) – Orange Aetherius Wheel paint color

Orange Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Ranked Races (30) – Lime Green Aetherius Wheel paint color

Lime Green Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Ranked Races (50) – Pink Aetherius Wheel paint color

Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (15) – Blue Aetherius Wheel paint color

Blue Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (30) – Dark Orange Aetherius Wheel paint color

Dark Orange Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (60) – Yellow Aetherius Wheel paint color

Yellow Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (120) – Green Aetherius Wheel paint color

Green Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Runs in Speed Run Matches (175) – Black Aetherius Wheel paint color

For completing a certain number of quests, you guessed it, you’ll earn more color options to customize your wheels.

Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (1) – Green/White Aetherius Wheel paint color

Green/White Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (4) – White Aetherius Wheel paint color

White Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (7) – Red Aetherius Wheel paint color

Red Aetherius Wheel paint color Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests (10) – Purple Aetherius Wheel paint color

The challenges will be available to complete until Neon Rush ends. Although a date for this is unconfirmed, Season Zero lasted approximately five months, so a similar fate may apply to the current theme.