Fortnite: How to get the Wings of Icarus Mythic

Take to the skies with the power of flight.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here and the power of the Gods has been unleashed on the island. The Wings of Icarus are in the meta right now, so every Fortnite fan should know where to find them. As the name suggests, this Mythic attaches wings to your back and allows you to navigate the island from above.

Titled Myths and Mortals, the new season features a battle pass with various themed cosmetics, fresh locations to explore, and even deployed some fierce abilities on the island.

Where to find the Wings of Icarus in Fortnite

Despite its strength, this item can be found in chests and as floor loot. The Wings of Icarus can appear when looting any part of the map, but you’ll find more success searching the new Chapter 5 Season 2 points of interest which are the Underworld, Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, and Brawler’s Battleground.

How to use the Wings of Icarus

Once you have the Wings of Icarus equipped, you can launch yourself into the sky. When you’re up high, you’ll be able to boost, dodge incoming bullets, and dive bomb. To dive bomb, all you have to do is aim and fire at a location like you would with any other weapon. Plunging to the ground has the potential to catch your enemy off-guard and leave them vulnerable to your attack.

Surprisingly, it’s possible to fly for quite a long time before the wings enter a cooldown period. That’s if you don’t get hit too many times which can lead to an unfortunate crash landing.

Now you know how to get the Wings of Icarus, you’re ready to reach new heights in your next Fortnite match.