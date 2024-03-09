Persona 3 Reload: Lascivious Lady Boss Guide

The further you climb in Persona 3 Reload, the more mechanics are introduced. While status ailments have been circulating battles for a while, it’s not until your fight with the Lascivious Lady and her underlings that they become heavily incentivised. To overcome this boss, using her buddies against her is highly advised.

Flanked by two mighty Profligate Gigas, you are going to want to bring your best status ailments. Sure, you could just hit them all with sticks until they died. But if you want the smoothest ride possible, nab some Charm effects and cast away. In this guide, we will walk you through how to defeat Lascivious Lady.

Lascivious Lady’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Lascivious Lady is a tricky sod because she doesn’t really do much besides debuffing the entire play area with Stagnant Air. This nasty ability makes everyone – even her own team – susceptible to status ailments. So much so, that failure becomes a distant afterthought. She does this because she also has a bevy of spells to mess with your party as well, but she will be long gone before she gets a chance to use them.

Her allied Gigas are brutish melee combatants who are mostly focused on doing massive amounts of Physical damage. You want to avoid being hit too often because these lads pack quite the punch.

How To Defeat Lascivious Lady

To defeat Lascivious Lady you want to bring status ailments like Marin Karin to inflict various effects. Confuse is very useful for preventing damage, however, Charm is where things get interesting.

Once Stagnant Air is cast, all you have to do is cast a Charm spell on her Gigas (one or both) and they will start to attack Lascivious Lady instead of your party. Be sure to debuff her defences and debuff her evasion to make this process easier.

Use Physical attacks to deal the most damage as she is immune to all Elemental damage. With your party attacking her with Physical skills and the Gigas lending aid, Lascivious lady will go down quickly.

The Gigas will sometimes attack each other instead of Lascivious Lady. This is fine as to complete the battle, all enemies need to be defeated. The more damage they do to themselves, the easier they will be to finish off once their master is slain.

That’s all we have on Persona 3 Reload for now. Be sure to check out our other Persona content for more tips, tricks, and guides.