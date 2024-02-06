Persona 3 Reload: How To Complete Wilduck Burger Big Eater Challenge

Persona 3 Reload is jam-packed with things to do, people to see, and challenges to complete. Not too far into the game, Velvet Room aficionado, Elizabeth, will start to hand out tasks for you to complete – some of which are timed. One of these tasks is to complete the notorious Wilduck Burger Big Eater Challenge.

Completing such a heinous crime against digestion may seem impossible at first glance, however, the solution is far simpler than you might imagine. Players who have tackled the ‘Big Bang’ challenge in Persona 5 are in for a treat here, as you can be done with this beastly objective almost immediately. This is how you do it.

How To Unlock The Big Eater Challenge In Persona 3 Reload

You can find the Wilduck restaurant almost from the get-go by heading to Iwatodai Strip Mall after school or during the evening. This is something you want to remember going forward as it is one of the best ways to raise your ‘Courage’ stat in the early game (and beyond if we are being honest).

Knowing the location of the restaurant is one thing, but accessing the challenge is another. Sadly the ‘Big Eater Challenge’ will not appear until Elizabeth unlocks ‘Challenges’ for you to complete. The Wilduck Burger challenge is the 11th challenge in her list (or near about) making it accessible very early on in your challenge spree.

How To Complete The Big Eater Challenge In Persona 3 Reload

Once you have unlocked the challenge, you are free to tackle the ‘Big Eater’ at any time. Simply head to Wilduck Burger, select ‘Big Eater Challenge’ from the menu, and pay the 1800 Yen required. Easy.

Side Note: Failing the ‘Big Eater Challenge’ isn’t ideal, but you will still receive 2 pips of EXP to your Courage stat, which is nice. The problem is, you can get that same reward just by eating here normally…and for 800 Yen cheaper. Don’t fail the challenge.

To complete the challenge, you don’t need any specific stats or scores. You can do this as a total newbie to the game, and reap the benefits as a result. Once you start the challenge, you will be presented with a multi-choice answer. Pick the wrong answer, you fail the challenge. Pick the correct answer and you progress to the next issue. Do this three times, and you win. Here are the answers:

‘Look away from the burgers’

‘Eat without stopping’

‘Imagine something sour’

Do all of that, and you are done. Easy.

Rewards For Completing The Big Eater Challenge

Your reward for enduring the outlandish pile of burgers is +2 EXP in every Social Stat. This is one of the biggest bursts of social EXP in the game, and it’s well worth doing. Sadly you can only benefit from this once, but it’s still a kingly gift.

Not only that, returning to Elizabeth will reward you with a new weapon that is far more powerful than anything you can buy at this point in the game. The earlier you complete the challenge, the more use you will get out of this weapon, naturally.

And that’s how you complete the Big Eater Challenge in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides in the future.