Hyrule-Themed Nintendo Switch Lite Is Now Available For Pre-Order!

As we draw closer to the end of the Nintendo Switch’s life, we will see multiple things happening “for the last time.” For example, pre-orders have gone live for what might be the final special edition of the Switch Lite. Specifically, the Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition was made in conjunction with the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom title. As you can see from the picture above, the Switch Lite will be fully golden and have the royal family crest featuring the Tri-Force on the back for all to see and enjoy. It’s a simple design, but many people will want it for the aesthetics alone.

The Switch Lite can be bought on the Best Buy website for just $210. However, this deal is much better than just the price. If you get this console, you’ll get twelve months free of Nintendo Switch Online, and that includes the expansion pack content! That means you’ll have access to not only the online community, but be able to play NES, SNES, SEGA Genesis and N64 games that are on the online service for a year for no extra charge. That’s quite a bundle.

Given how fast these things tend to sell and then end up on places like eBay, you might want to get this while it’s still available.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, that title comes out in September, and gamers are very excited for it; one of the biggest reasons for the hype is that this is finally a game in the series where Zelda herself is the main character. While details are still a little light plot-wise, we know that Link saves Zelda from Ganon, only to find himself consumed by a mysterious rift.

That leaves Zelda alone to deal with everything herself. However, she’ll meet a fairy named Tri who offers her a staff that’ll allow Zelda to create duplicates, or “echoes,” of objects and other beings so that she can overcome all sorts of challenges as she attempts to save her kingdom.

By all accounts, this is one of the franchise’s most creative games, including some of the recent Switch entries. The idea of having all sorts of things to create at the drop of a hat and figuring out how to use them to get through certain obstacles and win certain fights will certainly be a thrill.

All the more reason to get this Switch Lite, so you can honor Zelda while playing her title.