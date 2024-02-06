PlayStation Store Highlights Critics’ Choice Promotion

I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but video games can be expensive. With the latest-generation platforms came a new price hike for AAA releases. So, knowing just what games to pick up at launch and which to toss aside as they wither away with some steady discounts is a must for our bank accounts. Fortunately, sales are going on all the time, so it’s not like you’re having to wait endlessly for a video game on your backlog to dwindle down in price. Today, we want to highlight a sale going on through the PlayStation Store.

We’d like to pass along the information whenever we can find a decent sale. It’s a means to save a few bucks and get a new game to go through, finally. This might also help pass the time until one of your games on the radar finally does land in the marketplace. With that said, we’ll highlight some of the games being discounted right now through the latest PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice promo down below.

PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice Sale Promo Highlights

Hogwarts Legacy $35.99/$41.99

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $41.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $41.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $9.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Deathloop $11.99

The Crew Motorfest $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $46.89

WWE 2K23 $14.99

Dead Island 2 $41.99

Lords of the Fallen $41.99

Stray $19.79

Dead Space $34.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $19.79

Gotham Knights $13.99

Atlas Fallen $37.49

The Callisto Protocol $19.79/$23.09

Borderlands 3 $8.99

The Quarry $14.99/$17.49

Immortals of Aveum $34.99

This is just a small highlight of some games currently at a discount right now through the PlayStation Store. With several hundred full games discounted, along with even more DLC and expansions, you’ll want to look through the sale yourself. You can find the PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice Sale right here. If you missed out on the sale, that link will still take you to the main storefront page for all the current deals. Sony is pretty active when it comes to throwing together sales, and you should find something taking its place. With that said, you have until February 14, 2024, before the sale promo wraps up.