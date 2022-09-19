15 Best Xbox One Open World RPGs You Should Be Playing In 2022

The Open World RPG has continued it’s enormous growth and continued dominance of the industry. The Xbox One platform has been a home to some of the very best in the genre, so join us as we explore the best examples of Open World RPG gameplay on the Xbox One platform

#15 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Developer: Monolith Productions

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Oct 2017

The original Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor lifted many elements from the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and it made for an incredible title when it was combined with a Middle Earth setting, the then-new Nemesis system, and more. The sequel, Shadow Of War, double-dips on the formula to less success, but it’s still an incredible title with a fascinating narrative that is worth exploring for any Middle Earth fan or lover of open worlds.

#14 Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: May 2012

Thanks to how huge Monster Hunter has become in the west in recent years, the idea of climbing all over monsters amidst heated combat seems well worn, but when Dragon’s Dogma, and its expansion Dark Arisen launched it was something incredibly fresh. The pawn system and the way the game interacted with the online space were also something truly unique, making that hunger for the recently announced sequel all the more justified.

#13 Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Nov 2015

Some may refer to Fallout 4 as simply Fallout 3.5 and mean that in a derogatory way, but don’t let that worry you because Fallout fans should get excited because that means you’re getting more of one of the most enthralling worlds in video games to date. Bethesda replicated the DNA of Fallout 3 and added town-building elements, expanded crafting systems, and full VO at long last.

#12 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Feb 2018

Where every other game on this list leans upon fantasy, sci-fi, or the supernatural, Kingdom Come: Deliverance does something unique by grounding itself in reality. This is a medieval open-world adventure that keeps things simple, focussing on warring nations during 1403 Bohemia. All the open-world RPG systems, but without the fantastical elements.

#11 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Feb 2022

It took us a long time to get the sequel to the acclaimed 2013 title Dying Light, when it finally happened, it took us all by storm. Dying Light 2 addresses each concern people had with the original, improves every facet of the game-playing experience, and delivers a plot that’s actually worth giving a damn about this time. To cap it all off, the development team intends to support the game similarly to the original, so this greatness will only get greater as the years pass.

#10 The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Oct 2019

Bethesda wouldn’t play ball with Obsidian on a new Fallout following the incredible success of Fallout 76 so what did Obsidian do? Go and make a new IP with all of their unused Fallout 76 sequel ideas and bundle it up in an exceptional package called The Outer Worlds. Style, humour, and tight gameplay make the game stand out amongst a crowded sphere of open-world RPGs.

#9 Sea of Thieves

Developer: Rare

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Mar 2018

Yarrrr, me hearties, you’re in a rollicking ride if you dare sail the high seas in Sea Of Thieves. A weak launch has blossomed into something extraordinary as Rare finally returned to form with their open-world, open-ocean antics. The continued post-launch efforts of the studio have led to collaborations with Disney on Pirates Of the Caribbean content, and other enormous improvements that make Sea Of Thieves the best pirate game ever made.

#8 Final Fantasy XV

Developer: Square-Enix Business Division 2

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Nov 2015

After the flop that was Final Fantasy XIII, and the long road to recovery that Final Fantasy XIV had to go on, compounded with the protracted development of Final Fantasy XV, the pressure was on ahead of XV’s 2015 launch. Well, it arrived and delivered a gorgeous open world, a dark plot that contradicts player expectations considering the boys’ trip tone that the first impression gives off, exciting combat, and some truly epic boss encounters.

#7 Dragon Age Inquisition

Developer: Bioware

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Nov 2014

Sure, there’s some bloat in Dragon Age: Inquisition, but it’s not that the content in the open world itself is bad, there’s just a lot of it. So if you’re keen on having an excessive amount of a really good thing, and you’ve got love for all things fantastical and BioWare then you’ve got a concoction that screams 2014 GOTY, a title the game claimed at countless outlets that year.

#6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Nov 2020

Speaking of content bloat, Assassin’s Creed titles have become the king of bloat with their latest entries, and Valhalla is the pinnacle of this so far, but the quality bar remains exceedingly high. Yes, it might be an overwhelming amount of content to digest, but if you take the time, it will be one of the most filling, soul-replenishing meals you’re ever had.

#5 Nier: Automata

Developer: PlatinumGames

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Feb 2017

Multiple, and increasingly wild, endings, slick, scintillating combat, and a beautiful world just begging for you to dive into it, PlatinumGames’ Nier Automata has it all. Yoko Taru’s brilliance is on full display here, and the open world of Automata is just the perfect canvas for him to render his genius for players to bask in.

#4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Nov 2011

Bethesda’s latest entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise is its biggest in every sense of the word, from its ridiculous popularity and sales figures, to its enormous, but incredibly well-thought-out snow-topped open world of Skyrim that is the scene of one of the most immersive, soul-consuming playing experiences you’re ever likely to find… well, until The Elder Scrolls VI in 2040.

#3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Oct 2018

Rockstar’s been upping the ante in open-world design for decades now, and their finest work is undoubtedly Red Dead Redemption 2. As you trudge through the oppressive desert-scapes of the world you’ll feel every ounce of tender love and care put into the game by members of the Rockstar team. The growth in the team from the last Red Dead, let alone GTA V is plain to see everywhere you go and look out for any game that wishes to go head to head with them in the future.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Feb 2022

Nobody thought FromSoft could pull off what they managed to do with Elden Ring. Everyone worried that their far more linear approach to design and ultra-specific ways of designing scenarios would fail to translate into the open world of the Lands Between, and yet, here we are, looking at a title that is evolving open world design like Breath Of The Wild did before it. There’s nothing this team cannot do it seems.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: May 2015

There was one philosophy underpinning the open world design of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, to ensure that every 30 seconds the player would see something that would tempt them down a new path. That is exactly what CD Projekt Red did, and it worked incredibly well. With side-quests that are as rich and engaging as the primary plot, a cast of incredible characters, depth every which way you look, and Gwent, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is, without doubt, the pinnacle of open-world RPGs on the Xbox One.