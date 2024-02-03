Persona 3 Reload: Every Quiz and Exam Answer

Gameranx

There are plenty of questions thrown your way in Persona 3 Reload, here is how to answer them all correctly.

Persona 3 Reload is one part dungeon crawler, one part monster collector, and one part life sim. That last nugget is where you will likely spend most of your time, and it’s one of the reasons Persona as a series has endured for as long as it has. Needless to say, it’s rather intoxicating. 

Being a student trying to survive school comes with all kinds of trials and tribulations – all of which are exacerbated by the looming threat of oblivion – but doing well in school should be a priority. One way to do this is to successfully answer questions that get thrown your way during class. In this guide, we will give you the answer to every question that comes your way.

Quick side note: From what we have played, Persona 3 Reload has not changed its quiz questions or answers from the original release. However, if we notice any changes, we will update this guide accordingly. 

Every Quiz and Exam Answer In Person 3 Reload: 

In this guide, we cover every question and answer in Persona 3 Reload – quiz and exam. Let’s get started. 

DateQuestionAnswer
4/8What phrase symbolizes summer?Vivid carp streamers
4/18Where did people dump their waste during the Jomon period?Middens
4/27Which one’s not an algebraic spiral?A
5/6What do you call the device that generates electric power for trains?Pantograph
5/13Which tools did Leon Foucault use in his experiments?Pendulum
5/15What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’May Blues
5/19What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’May Blues
5/20Which tools did Leon Foucault use in his experiments?Pendulum
5/21Which of the following is generated by a Pantograph?Electricity
5/22During which period were Middens most commonly used?Jomon
6/15Which phrase means, ‘to see things for what they really are’?Keen eyes
6/17What early religious practice was the origin of magic?Shamanism
6/22What else do people call this curve?Witch of Agnesi
6/25What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool make your body vibrate?Flutter effect
6/29What form of natural magic is used to find water?Dowsing
7/14What form of natural magic is used to find water?Dowsing
7/15How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?Translation error
7/16Who designed the prototype for the katana?Taira No Masakado
7/17What common error is in this sentence?Comma splice
9/1Which property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity?Resistance
9/10What does ‘spill the beans’ mean?To reveal a secret
9/11Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?The Hermetica
9/14Who is one referring too when speaking of their ‘better half’?Soulmate
9/26What is the collective meaning for the four holy numbers in numerology?Tetractys
10/7Which hormone provides a sense of achievement?Dopamine
10/10Who was the the founder of Theosophy?Helena Blavatsky
10/13The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-productionAddiction
10/14Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem?Pythagoras
10/15What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero?Superconductivity
10/16What does ‘spill the beans’ mean?Reveal a secret
10/19Where does the number ‘zero’ come from?India
10/22Which Roman goddess has been theorised as the namesake for April?Venus
10/26But there’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods,” Do you know which one it is?Izumi
10/30A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is?Beta-amylase.

11/7What is the ancient magical text I mentioned today?The Upanishads
11/22What was she describing?Her favourite time in winter
11/30In the poem that Genji sends, what did he compare her to?Cherry blossom
12/7What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms?Ozone Layer
12/9What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?Kido
12/11Which of the following is an irregular plural noun?Lives
12/14Which of the following originated from India?The number ‘zero’
12/15When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?Maltose
12/16Which Roman goddess has been theorised to be the namesake for April?Venus
12/17In The Tale of Genji, who does Genji compare to Cherry Blossoms?Murasaki-no-Ue
12/18Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?Geeses
12/22What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience?Euphoria
1/8“The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place.” Where is this “certain place” he’s referring to?The Underworld
1/18I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other?Circe
