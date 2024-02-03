Persona 3 Reload: Every Quiz and Exam Answer

There are plenty of questions thrown your way in Persona 3 Reload, here is how to answer them all correctly.

Persona 3 Reload is one part dungeon crawler, one part monster collector, and one part life sim. That last nugget is where you will likely spend most of your time, and it’s one of the reasons Persona as a series has endured for as long as it has. Needless to say, it’s rather intoxicating.

Being a student trying to survive school comes with all kinds of trials and tribulations – all of which are exacerbated by the looming threat of oblivion – but doing well in school should be a priority. One way to do this is to successfully answer questions that get thrown your way during class. In this guide, we will give you the answer to every question that comes your way.

Quick side note: From what we have played, Persona 3 Reload has not changed its quiz questions or answers from the original release. However, if we notice any changes, we will update this guide accordingly.

Every Quiz and Exam Answer In Person 3 Reload:

In this guide, we cover every question and answer in Persona 3 Reload – quiz and exam. Let’s get started.

Date Question Answer 4/8 What phrase symbolizes summer? Vivid carp streamers 4/18 Where did people dump their waste during the Jomon period? Middens 4/27 Which one’s not an algebraic spiral? A 5/6 What do you call the device that generates electric power for trains? Pantograph 5/13 Which tools did Leon Foucault use in his experiments? Pendulum 5/15 What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’ May Blues 5/19 What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’ May Blues 5/20 Which tools did Leon Foucault use in his experiments? Pendulum 5/21 Which of the following is generated by a Pantograph? Electricity 5/22 During which period were Middens most commonly used? Jomon 6/15 Which phrase means, ‘to see things for what they really are’? Keen eyes 6/17 What early religious practice was the origin of magic? Shamanism 6/22 What else do people call this curve? Witch of Agnesi 6/25 What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool make your body vibrate? Flutter effect 6/29 What form of natural magic is used to find water? Dowsing 7/14 What form of natural magic is used to find water? Dowsing 7/15 How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? Translation error 7/16 Who designed the prototype for the katana? Taira No Masakado 7/17 What common error is in this sentence? Comma splice 9/1 Which property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? Resistance 9/10 What does ‘spill the beans’ mean? To reveal a secret 9/11 Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance? The Hermetica 9/14 Who is one referring too when speaking of their ‘better half’? Soulmate 9/26 What is the collective meaning for the four holy numbers in numerology? Tetractys 10/7 Which hormone provides a sense of achievement? Dopamine 10/10 Who was the the founder of Theosophy? Helena Blavatsky 10/13 The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production Addiction 10/14 Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem? Pythagoras 10/15 What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Superconductivity 10/16 What does ‘spill the beans’ mean? Reveal a secret 10/19 Where does the number ‘zero’ come from? India 10/22 Which Roman goddess has been theorised as the namesake for April? Venus 10/26 But there’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods,” Do you know which one it is? Izumi 10/30 A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is? Beta-amylase.



11/7 What is the ancient magical text I mentioned today? The Upanishads 11/22 What was she describing? Her favourite time in winter 11/30 In the poem that Genji sends, what did he compare her to? Cherry blossom 12/7 What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? Ozone Layer 12/9 What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? Kido 12/11 Which of the following is an irregular plural noun? Lives 12/14 Which of the following originated from India? The number ‘zero’ 12/15 When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? Maltose 12/16 Which Roman goddess has been theorised to be the namesake for April? Venus 12/17 In The Tale of Genji, who does Genji compare to Cherry Blossoms? Murasaki-no-Ue 12/18 Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? Geeses 12/22 What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience? Euphoria 1/8 “The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place.” Where is this “certain place” he’s referring to? The Underworld 1/18 I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other? Circe