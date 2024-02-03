Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Defeat Vahram (Final Battle)

You had to know this was coming. Yes, unsurprisingly, Vahram is the final boss of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Here's how to beat him.

Vahram is back to test your mettle at the end of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While he still uses many of the same moves he did in your first encounter, he’s also picked up plenty of new tricks since your last battle. That’s why we’re going to break down exactly what you need to do to come out on top in this pivotal fight.

How to Beat Vahram’s Final Form in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This is a real swing-away kind of fight. Vahram has a lot of openings, making this essentially an endurance battle where you need to manage your healing potions and try not to get hit too much by his moves. One of the first ones you’ll come across is an attack where he floats in midair above and launches a barrage of fire. The attack has three waves, but you can sometimes sneak an attack or two in while avoiding them.

Next comes a screen-wide ground blast. When you see Vahram starting this attack, you want to try and jump and dash to get behind him, where you can safely attack. Next comes another hovering attack. With this one, you’ll need to use two grapple points to launch yourself up and attack while avoiding four explosive balls. As long as you don’t get too greedy with your hits, you should be fine.

By now, you’ll probably have noticed that Vahram’s health bar is whittling down surprisingly quickly. That’s because you have to fight him four times back to back in order to come out on top. The last attack that you need to watch out for before he dies and revives is a dagger-style attack that is probably the easiest to avoid of all of Vahram’s moves.

When he goes down, beat the crap out of the floating energy orb that appears until you trigger the next part of the fight. Now he’s got a giant sword, and that weapon is going to be the key to your best opening for the rest of this battle. Vahram will do two sword swings across the bottom and the top of the arena that you want to avoid, but after that, he’ll do a flipping attack and stab the ground. Roll under him as he’s doing it to snag a few easy hits.

The final boss of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will also begin to use an attack where he makes a dozen clones of himself that can be avoided by carefully staying between them or by making a copy and warping back to it as the onslaught reaches you. His screen-filling cut move returns here as well and must be avoided in the same way as you did during your last fight.

He’ll begin to use an AoE attack where he will say something like “I am a god!” which is your cue to get away from him because the attack can’t be avoided any other way. Now, cue stage three of the fight. All of the moves stay the same here, basically, but you need to move faster and be more conscientious because there are two of them. A new attack will happen where Vahram meditates while a circle of flame closes in around him. Again, make a copy of yourself and wait for your moment to warp back to it for this one.

Don’t forget to use your Aethra surges once you build them up, as they can take an impressive chunk out of Vahram’s health bar. This will invariably lead to the final stage. Once again, there aren’t really any new moves, and now you’ll have a sword projectile to use. Suffice it to say if you can make it to this point, then you can win. We managed to beat him with only four healing potions, so if you have all five, you’ll have even better luck. If you’re really struggling, try watching our video above to see how we came out on top.