Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Defeat King Darius

As you likely guessed, there's a reason why Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown spends so much time talking about King Darius.

King Darius is like a classic Soulsborne boss stuck into a Prince of Persia sequel, with his late-game appearance in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. A fallen king who has become undead? Check. Massive sword and highly telegraphed attacks. Check. Finally, an enemy that will capitalize if you get lazy for even a second. Yup, that’s here, too. If this big guy is giving you trouble, however, don’t worry. We’ve got everything you need here to help you send him back to the grave.

How to Complete the King Darius Fight in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

As we mentioned above, King Darius swings big a lot of the time, providing you with ample opportunity to dodge through or away from his attacks. In the first stage, you’re going to want to watch for two ice attacks in particular. In the first he holds himself in the air before jumping down and thrusting into the ground, creating an AoE attack around himself.

If you time that attack right, you can jump and dash so that you’re right next to the king while he holds his position for a second and swing away with a series of air attacks. If you’re not feeling quite that confident yet, just jump and dodge away to avoid taking any damage from this attack. King Darius’ second ice attack is much trickier.

When he holds his hands out from each side and faces the camera, this attack is coming. To avoid it, you must launch yourself to a grapple point before it hits, as it takes up the entire screen below. Grapple a second time or create a clone and warp if you think you’re going to fall into the ice after your jumps and dashes run out.

The king’s quickest attack in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a foot-stomp, and you have about half a second to dodge away from it as soon as you notice it, so watch his closest foot carefully. Once you’ve got him down 1/3 of the way, he will gain fire attacks and the ability to blast across the sky in telegraphed arcs. Watch for a red line and stay out of its path to avoid these. You may also have to use jumps and dodges, depending on where he’s aiming.

Now, he has a fire AoE attack that sends a wave of fire in both directions. This is a prime opportunity to wail away on him as it’s much easier to avoid than his similar ice-based attack. An attack you’re really going to want to start watching for is when King Darius spreads himself in a crucifix position, as he’s about to summon a massive circular wave of blue flame, as well as a cross-shaped flame directly after. If you can get into one of the bottom right corners, you can avoid this attack completely.

King Darius will begin to test your mettle by leaving a wave of fire across the entire lower area of the stage and then chasing you around with his targeting attacks. Again, all you can do is try to time it so that his flying attacks miss you while still staying off the ground. Get a little further, and he’ll up the ante by creating blue fire everywhere before launching himself at you four times in a row.

Aside from the ability to summon ice and fire attacks one after the other without a break, that’s about it for King Darius. If you’re still struggling, check out our video above to get a better handle on how we took down this undead monstrosity.