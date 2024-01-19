Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – All Collectibles Locations | Old Royal Road

Though The Old Royal Road may seem like a relatively sparse area early on in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the area hides some secrets.

After you’ve made your way through the prologue of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and started the central map of this fast-paced Metroidvania, you’ll find yourself quickly at the Old Royal Road area of the game. The area may look small, but it does hide some useful collectibles that you’re going to want to scoop up as you make your way through.

The Old Royal Road is the first area that you travel through when you arrive to Mount Qaf and acts more as an introduction to the area that you will spend hours exploring. Because of that, the zone is very linear with not too many hidden paths for you to find. This also means that this area has the lowest number of collectibles out of all of the zones with only 3: 1 Treasure Item, 1 Xerxes Coin, and 1 Lore Item.

Old Royal Road | All Collectibles Locations

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for map locations in the text guide below.]