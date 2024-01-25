Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Solve the Sacred Archives Puzzles

Around the midway point of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown you'll come across a series of increasingly tough puzzles blocking your path.

The Sacred Archives puzzles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will see you creating clones of yourself while solving a series of increasingly difficult timed challenges. Your goal is to address one aspect of the puzzle with each pass until, with the help of your clones, you can complete the challenge. So, let’s get started, shall we?

How to Solve the Sacred Archives Puzzles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Bottom Left

First pass: Jump up to the connector on the left and then jump over to the one on the right. Hold it down until time runs out.

Second pass: Jump up and hold down the one on the left, staying there for the duration.

Third pass: With both gates open, you can pass through and finish the challenge.

Upper Left

First pass: Run across and hold down the connector on the right side for half the allotted time, then jump back to the middle to run out the clock.

Second pass: Jump off the new wall to your right to get up to a new platform and hold down the next connector.

Third pass: Now, you can complete the path by wall-jumping and using the way you’re facing to change the other platforms.

Bottom Right

First pass: Get as far as you can and leave a clone before the timer runs out.

Second pass: Teleport to your clone, finish the run, and step on the platform to open the door.

Third pass: Wait by the door for it to open before dashing through.

Upper Left

First pass: Move down (but not too fast) and hold down the ground switch to make the platform appear.

Second pass: Time your jump and dash so that you will land on the new platform or use a clone to get to it. Climb up and hit the switch.

Third pass: This is the tricky part. Race down to beat your first clone and jump dash so that you’re past the open gate that blocks your way when the platform appears. Create a double and then warp back when the platform appears. Wait for your other clone to make the wall appear, then wall-jump up to complete the challenge.

Your Reward

For all of your troubles, you’ll gain access to a new power that lets you move back and forth between dimensions. This will allow you to unlock different walls and platforms that are unavailable in your current dimension and reach new areas.

