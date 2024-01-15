Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How To Solve The Lower City Water Wheel Puzzle

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is made up of three key pillars – combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving. Sure, most of your time will be running around looking for loot and fighting the undead, but from time to time, you will be asked to use the ‘ol noggin to solve a tricky brain teaser.

One of the earliest puzzles in the game is the Water Wheel Puzzle in the Lower City. This puzzle is required to progress, and if you aren’t paying attention, you might miss the solution and try for another path forward. Spoiler, there isn’t one. In this guide, we will walk you through how to solve this puzzle so you can advance to the eastern forest.

The Water Wheel Puzzle Location

The Water Wheel Puzzle is mandatory for progression and can be found in the Lower City – one of the first areas in the game. To get there, head to the location marked on the above screenshot. It is below the room containing the ‘Prophecy Of Mount Qaf’. You are in the right place if a short cinematic plays. There will also be a large wheel in the background.

The First Water Switch

The key to this puzzle is pressing the buttons found on the floor near the water wheel to cause the wheel to turn in one of two directions. Unfortunately, the flow of water is restricted and you will need to hit some switches to progress – and ultimately complete – the puzzle.

In the centre of the room is a swing pole. Jump onto it and then swing to the left towards another nearby pole. From here, jump to the wall, jump off and attack the switch and free the water flow.

The Second Water Switch

Go back to the centre of the room. To your left is a button. Stand on the button to activate the flow of water. This will cause the wheel to turn and the position of the swing poles to shift as a result. Position the poles as seen in the above screenshot.

Hop onto the nearest pole, swing to the right, and then swing directly up. Attack up to hit the switch and free the water flow.

Opening The Door

To open the door you need to reach the switch on the far right of the room. To do this, you need to interact with both buttons and two wheels. The solution is easier than you may think. Head back to the centre of the room and stand on the left button until the poles have returned to their original position at the start of the puzzle.

Go to the right button, and then press that button until the small wheel rotates one notch. This will also rotate the large wheel into the correct position. Hop onto the nearest pole, swing between the poles and make your way to the switch. You will latch onto it causing the door to open.

You are now free to progress to the forest.

That’s all we have on Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more Prince Of Persia content.