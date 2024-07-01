Darkest Dungeon 2 Coming to Xbox Consoles on July 15

The title will be released on PS4 and PS5 the same day.

Following its early access release for PC in October 2021 and its full release in May 2023, the Red Hook Studios game Darkest Dungeon 2 was officially confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on July 15. Today, it was announced that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions will be released on the same day.

Check out the Xbox Announcement Trailer for Darkest Dungeon 2 below:

The Binding Blade DLC, which adds two new heroes, a special questline, and additional enemies, will also be available as part of the Oblivion Bundle.

According to an official PlayStation blog post by Michaela Pontellini, the Communications Director at Red Hook Studios, the release will make full use of the DualSense controller features.

“In Darkest Dungeon 2, we translated the beloved art style of the first game into 3D, complete with full character animations. We also carried forth the series’ signature turn-based combat system, but we rebuilt it from the ground up to be even more strategic and a true treat for the eyes and ears,” the post reads. “But whereas the first game was pure dungeon crawler, the sequel is a roguelike road trip of the damned!”

The first game, Darkest Dungeon, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

“Each expedition, you will first form a party of four flawed heroes and equip your stagecoach,” the post continues. “Then you will set off on an arduous journey across a decaying landscape filled with remnants of crumbling civilizations. Your mission: to overcome one of your past failures, embodied by a monstrous boss lurking atop the far-off snow-capped mountain.”