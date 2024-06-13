7 Days To Die Will Finally Leave Early Access on July 25

The game has been in Early Access since 2013.

The Fun Pimps, the studio behind the beloved zombie shooter 7 Days to Die, has announced that the title would be leaving Early Access on Steam on July 25.

The game has been in Early Access since December 2013, and an experimental version of Version 1.0 is being planned for June 24, giving the devs time to fix any bugs and pass certification.

Check out the gameplay trailer for 7 Days to Die Version 1.0 below:

“Right now the target date for stable – and we’re hoping to do a simultaneous release for console too – would be Thursday, July 25th,” said studio co-founder Richard Huenink. “So, cross our fingers, our team is working overtime to deliver this.”

The game will cost $44.99 following the 1.0 update, which is a significant price increase. On Steam, 7 Days to Die currently retails for $24.99.

“When we first set out to make 7 Days to Die, we never thought our game would bring this much interest or have this much success,” Huenink said in April. “This would not be possible without the continued support of our incredible community, who have stood by us for over a decade. 7 Days is our team’s greatest passion, and TFP will continue to make content and add new features and grow this franchise because it’s our favorite game too.”

Console players will also be happy to know that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with the 1.0 version.

