Rumor: A Popular Arthouse Hollywood Star Could Be Our First Movie Zelda

There’s a very interesting rumor about Sony’s upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie.

As reported by NintendoLife, Daniel Richtman has dropped the rumor that Sony is eyeing Hunter Schafer for the titular role of Zelda.

Schafer’s celebrity life actually started out in modeling. In 2017, she was signed with Elite Mode Management, debuting in New York Fashion Week and working with the likes of Dior and Marc Jacobs. Her breakout role was in 2019’s Euphoria, playing high schooler Jules Vaughn. Even at this short juncture, Schafer has already built an impressive filmography. She played Tigris Snow in 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and was the lead in 2024’s Cuckoo. She also worked with the multi-award winning Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos in 2024’s Kinds of Kindness.

It goes without saying, but Schafer is definitely one of Hollywood’s big up and comers, and The Legend of Zelda movie could be the one that will make her a blockbuster star. Richtman already claimed last March that Sony already cast Zelda, as well as Link, Ganon, and Impa. If that’s the case, he could slowly slip the word out on who will play these other roles as well – and if we’re getting an older or younger Impa.

If there’s anything to criticize about this potential choice, it would be that Sony could have cast a teenager to play Zelda instead of 26 year old Schafer. Schafer will definitely bring star power, and the production may even choose to pass her off as younger. But if Sony is planning to make The Legend of Zelda movie for younger audiences, that audience is more likely to relate to younger actors, even newcomers. In fact, that would make sense if Richtman’s other claim that Sony is planning a The Legend of Zelda film trilogy is true. The model for this, of course, is the famous core trio for Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter movies; Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint (or if you want, Tom Felton).

Using that line of logic, it would also make sense if Sony cast a teenager to play Link as well. But if Sony and Nintendo really are going with Schafer, they may also go for a young looking older actor to play our silent protagonist as well. That could be 29 year old Timothy Chalamet, or ironically, 28 year old Tom Holland. Holland, who already played Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film adaptation in 2022, could be lined up for this role because Nintendo chose to go with the same producer the Uncharted movie did – former Marvel maven Avi Arad.

In any case, none of these details from Richtman’s rumor mill have yet to be officially confirmed by Sony Pictures or Nintendo, so we’ll just have to wait and see if this really is The Legend of Zelda movie that we’re going to get in 2027.