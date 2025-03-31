Rumor: The Legend Of Zelda Planned As A Film Trilogy, Shooting Locations In New Zealand

It’s still very strange to think about Nintendo partnering with Sony Pictures to make their The Legend of Zelda movie. Today, there are new details that start to paint a clearer picture of what Sony is thinking, and we don’t know if you’ll like it.

As reported by NintendoLife, a website called Production List has revealed that Sony Pictures is set to start filming in New Zealand. Production List is a project of the Film & Television Industry Alliance, and it’s intended to help workers in the film industry find their next jobs. You can see from their listing that they also have other films in production listed on their site. So, it’s safe to say that this info is at least credible.

The site provided this project summary of the movie:

“A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power.

To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.”

That pretty much sounds like the description of the first game, though it could be written in such a way to disguise that it’s actually about one of the later games. The listing also indicates shooting happens from November 4, 2025 to April 7, 2026. Most interestingly, the production is occurring in New Zealand.

NintendoLife also reported on a rumor from Daniel Richtman. Richtman claims that they have already cast Zelda, Link, Ganon, and Impa, with other roles to be finalized by August. And because Richtman’s source seems to be connected to the casting, the actors were told that they were being signed on to make a potential trilogy, in a span of six years.

With The Legend of Zelda movie locked in to a March 26, 2027 release date, it’s clear that Avi Arad’s side of Sony Pictures, alongside Nintendo, have hammered out most of the details, and they’re really moving forward with everything.

But we can’t be the only ones concerned that Sony Pictures and Nintendo may be playing it too safe with all these details hinting that they may be following the footsteps of New Line Cinema’s production of The Lord of the Rings movies, a little bit too much.

We’re sure that Miyamoto’s involvement will ensure that fans will be satisfied with the end product, but we’re not sure if Avi Arad, who produced the Spider-Verse and Morbius movies, can live up to his end to make the film a success.

Hopefully, the idea to make a trilogy hasn’t been budgeted and set up for monumental failure, and that’s just something they made preparations for just in case. Either way, it will definitely be one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2027.