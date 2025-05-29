Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals Its Partner List

E3 for ages dominated the big summer video game event. That was the annual showcase, to which the press and fans all tuned in, as it provided a platform for developers and publishers to unveil their announcements to the public. However, that expo has since crumbled. In its ashes, Summer Game Fest is stepping up to bring out a similar experience.

Summer Game Fest has become an annual event that is comparable to E3 in terms of showcases. Companies were able to use this opportunity to showcase upcoming games or updates to titles previously unveiled. While we still have companies offering their own dedicated streams, such as the Xbox Games Showcase, Summer Game Fest still features a long line of companies with big names attached, like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo.

Heading this event is Geoff Keighley, a video game journalist and presenter. Taking to the official Summer Game Fest X account, the social media profile offered a breakdown of some partners that will be present during this event. While we don’t know what all these partners will share with the public, we can at least expect them in some capacity in the event.

Summer Game Fest 2025 Confirmed Partners

1047 Games

2K

505 Games

Amazing Seasun Games

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Atari

Bandai Namco

Bellring Games

Blumhouse Games

Capcom

CD Projekt

Coffee Stain

Day of the Devs

Devolver Digita

Digital Extremes

Dotemu

Dreamhaven

Embark

Enhance

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frontier

Funcom

iam8bit

IOI

Kakaogames

Kinetic Games

Kuro Games

Level Infinite

Magic The Gathering

Megabit

Meta Quest

Mundfish

NC

Nekki

Neowiz

Nexon

Niantic

Nintendo

Nuverse

Pearl Abyss

Playside

Playstack

PlayStation

PM Studios

Raw Power Games

Razer

Sega

Soft Rains

Square Enix

Steam

Supermassive Games

Techland

Xbox

Xsolla

Yacht Club Games

That’s a breakdown of what is marked in the first round of partners. We may soon see Summer Game Fest release another graphic online, showcasing the next set of partners that will be featured. If you haven’t already marked your calendars, the event itself will take place on June 6, 2025, at 5 PM ET.