Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals Its Partner List

E3 for ages dominated the big summer video game event. That was the annual showcase, to which the press and fans all tuned in, as it provided a platform for developers and publishers to unveil their announcements to the public. However, that expo has since crumbled. In its ashes, Summer Game Fest is stepping up to bring out a similar experience.
Summer Game Fest has become an annual event that is comparable to E3 in terms of showcases. Companies were able to use this opportunity to showcase upcoming games or updates to titles previously unveiled. While we still have companies offering their own dedicated streams, such as the Xbox Games Showcase, Summer Game Fest still features a long line of companies with big names attached, like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo.
Heading this event is Geoff Keighley, a video game journalist and presenter. Taking to the official Summer Game Fest X account, the social media profile offered a breakdown of some partners that will be present during this event. While we don’t know what all these partners will share with the public, we can at least expect them in some capacity in the event.
Summer Game Fest 2025 Confirmed Partners
- 1047 Games
- 2K
- 505 Games
- Amazing Seasun Games
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Atari
- Bandai Namco
- Bellring Games
- Blumhouse Games
- Capcom
- CD Projekt
- Coffee Stain
- Day of the Devs
- Devolver Digita
- Digital Extremes
- Dotemu
- Dreamhaven
- Embark
- Enhance
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Frontier
- Funcom
- iam8bit
- IOI
- Kakaogames
- Kinetic Games
- Kuro Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic The Gathering
- Megabit
- Meta Quest
- Mundfish
- NC
- Nekki
- Neowiz
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Nintendo
- Nuverse
- Pearl Abyss
- Playside
- Playstack
- PlayStation
- PM Studios
- Raw Power Games
- Razer
- Sega
- Soft Rains
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Supermassive Games
- Techland
- Xbox
- Xsolla
- Yacht Club Games
That’s a breakdown of what is marked in the first round of partners. We may soon see Summer Game Fest release another graphic online, showcasing the next set of partners that will be featured. If you haven’t already marked your calendars, the event itself will take place on June 6, 2025, at 5 PM ET.