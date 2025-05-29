Fortnite: How to Enter the Star Destroyer

Fortnite fans can now take control of the Star Destroyer which may go down in history as one of the most powerful pieces of equipment the game has ever seen. With that said, you’ll definitely want to take control of the Star Destroyer and this guide will show you how.

The final update of the Fortnite Galactic Battle mini season has brought the deadly Star Destroyer to the island. Only one player can take control of it per match, so the race is well and truly on.

How to pilot the Star Destroyer in Fortnite

A Star Destroyer rift gate will spawn in battle royale and zero build matches. A notification will appear on your screen, letting you know when it has spawned. A Star Destroyer icon will show up on the map, indicating exactly where the rift gate is that allows you to enter the ship. Be the first to find and enter the rift gate, and you’ll be transported to the capital ship with your team.

When you run through the relevant rift, a short animation will play, showing off the Star Destroyer in all its glory. You will then be put in the captain’s seat of the ship, where you can rain terror from above. The Star Destroyer will be on a designated path, so you don’t have complete freedom of where to take it. Additionally, you only have a minute and twenty seconds to use the Star Destroyer, but that’s more than enough time to cause chaos.

Shoot the ship’s cannons from above to destroy buildings and any opponents unlucky enough to be in the area. Enemies will be marked with triangles above their heads and can easily be eliminated with the firepower of the Star Destroyer. Players who are on the ground below will see the Star Destroyer slowly strafing in a straight path overhead, so expect to see them try scurry away to safety.

Once your time is up in the Star Destroyer, you will be deployed back into the fight via a rift. Simply use your glider to land back at your preferred part of the map.