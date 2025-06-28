Gameranx

Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload

Fight for survival.

To celebrate the launch of Squid Game Season 3, the hit Netflix series has established its presence in Fortnite. The Reload mode now has a dedicated Squid Grounds map, containing points of interest inspired by the series such as staged towns, the recognizable stairwell with cut-out shapes, all in a vibrant color palette. To defend yourself against the threats that you’ll face in the Fortnite Squid Grounds, you’re going to have to familiarise yourself with the loot pool.

Squid Grounds is the only map in the Reload playlist during its launch weekend and will replace Oasis when the map rotation resumes on June 30 at 7am ET. Oasis fans will see the map return to the pool at a later, undisclosed date. No matter what map you are placed on, the weapons are the same.

Let the games begin

Here are all the weapons and items that make up the loot pool in Fortnite Reload , including Squid Grounds:

  • Red-Eye Submachine Gun
  • Uncommon Boogie Bomb
  • Itemized Glider Redeploy
  • Submachine Gun
  • Twin Mag Submachine Gun
  • Suppressed Submachine Gun
  • Assault Rifle
  • Hammer Assault Rifle
  • Striker Burst Assault Rifle
  • Red-Eye Assault Rifle
  • Suppressed Assault Rifle
  • Tactical Assault Rifle
  • Handcannon
  • Mammoth Pistol
  • Combat Pistol
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Combat Shotgun
  • Charge Shotgun
  • Thunder Pump
  • Ranger Shotgun
  • Hunting Rifle
  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Heavy Sniper Rifle
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Shockwave Grenade
  • Jetpack
  • Grappler
  • Port-A-Bunker
  • Shield Bubble Jr
  • Crashpad Jr

The Itemized Glider Redeploy is new to Reload. It sees you pick up a stack of gliders that can be activated when you drop from a height, the same way a regular glider functions. Each time you use an Itemized Glider, one charge will be removed. When all charges are used, the item permanently disappears from your inventory and you will have to pick up a new stack to get the item again.

If history continues to repeat itself, more weapons will join the Reload loot pool, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest update.

