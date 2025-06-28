Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload

To celebrate the launch of Squid Game Season 3, the hit Netflix series has established its presence in Fortnite. The Reload mode now has a dedicated Squid Grounds map, containing points of interest inspired by the series such as staged towns, the recognizable stairwell with cut-out shapes, all in a vibrant color palette. To defend yourself against the threats that you’ll face in the Fortnite Squid Grounds, you’re going to have to familiarise yourself with the loot pool.

Squid Grounds is the only map in the Reload playlist during its launch weekend and will replace Oasis when the map rotation resumes on June 30 at 7am ET. Oasis fans will see the map return to the pool at a later, undisclosed date. No matter what map you are placed on, the weapons are the same.

Here are all the weapons and items that make up the loot pool in Fortnite Reload , including Squid Grounds:

Red-Eye Submachine Gun

Uncommon Boogie Bomb

Itemized Glider Redeploy

Submachine Gun

Twin Mag Submachine Gun

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Striker Burst Assault Rifle

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle

Handcannon

Mammoth Pistol

Combat Pistol

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Charge Shotgun

Thunder Pump

Ranger Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Shockwave Grenade

Jetpack

Grappler

Port-A-Bunker

Shield Bubble Jr

Crashpad Jr

The Itemized Glider Redeploy is new to Reload. It sees you pick up a stack of gliders that can be activated when you drop from a height, the same way a regular glider functions. Each time you use an Itemized Glider, one charge will be removed. When all charges are used, the item permanently disappears from your inventory and you will have to pick up a new stack to get the item again.

If history continues to repeat itself, more weapons will join the Reload loot pool, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest update.