Fortnite: How to get Your 2024 Fortnite Wrapped

As we near the end of 2024, it’s the perfect time to reflect on another year of Fortnite. Fans have come up against the Myths and Mortals, gained new powers in a Marvel themed season, and much more as the island continues to evolve. Take a look back on how you spent Fortnite in 2024 with Wrapped.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Fortnite’s version is brought to you by Fortnite.GG and your stats for battle royale matches that you’ve played throughout the year are shown. In addition, you can view the Fortnite Wrapped leaderboards to see where you stack up compared to the rest of the community.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite Wrapped has been live, so whether you’re trying it out for the first time or you need a reminder on how to get your personalized summary, this guide has all the details you need.

How to get your 2024 Fortnite Wrapped

Before you can see a round up of your year in Fortnite, you’ll need to make your game stats public. If you haven’t done so already, follow the steps below:

Open up Fortnite and visit the in-game settings menu

Go over to the Account and Privacy tab and scroll down until you see Gameplay Privacy

Under this section, there will be an option to toggle Public Game Stats to ‘on’

Save your changes

Now you’re ready to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024:

Head over to the Fortnite.GG 2024 Wrapped web page

Select the platform you play Fortnite on and type in your Epic Games username

Make sure 2024 Wrapped is selected and hit the search button to bring up your stats

The graphic you’ll be presented with will show how many hours you played Fortnite, as well as the number of matches, wins, and kills you achieved. Also, you will be able to see what your most played seasons were by percentage of playtime and the level you made it to in each. The stats begin from the Underground season, all the way up to Chapter 2 Remix.

With your summary generated, you can share your stats with your friends!