Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is a mini season, lasting a little over a month. With May the Fourth coming up, Fortnite has unleashed a Star Wars celebration that will last for the entirety of the season. There are Star Wars points of interest, an action-packed battle pass, quests, and more to enjoy. With that said, you may already have an idea of what the loot pool will look like after the Fortnite developers vaulted and unvaulted certain weapons to fit with the theme of the season.

If you’ve played any of the past Fortnite Star Wars events, the chances are that you know what to expect. There are a lot of returning weapons and abilities to make use of that are inspired by the Star Wars universe.

An explosive loot pool hits Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Here is a list of new and returning weapons you can expect to see on the island during this season. Further weapons will arrive at a later date:

DC-15 Heavy Blaster (unvaulted)

E-11 Blaster (unvaulted)

F-11 Blasters (unvaulted)

Blue Lightsaber with Force Push ability

Red Lightsaber with Force Lightning ability

Red Lightsaber with Saber Throw ability

DL-44 Blaster Pistol

Heavy CR-2 Blaster Submachine Gun

A280-CFE Blaster Rifle

F-11D Blaster

ACP Scatter Blaster

BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster

DLT-19 Blaster Rifle

IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle

Thermal Imploder

Purple Lightsaber with Force Pull ability (May 8)

Red Lightsaber with Force Throw ability (May 8)

Wookiee Bowcaster (May 15)

CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster (May 15)

Mandalorian Jetpack (May 22)

Amban Sniper Rifle (May 22)

Dual WESTAR-34 Pistols (May 22)

The weapons tucked away in the vault for another day are as follows:

Lock On Pistol

Oni Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Explosive Repeater

Fury Assault Rifle

Ranger Assault Rifle

Surefire Submachine Gun

Railgun

Hunting Rifle

Shield Keg

Chili Chug Splashes

Typhoon Blade

Shield Bubble Jr

Chug Splashes

Burst Quad Launcher

Cluster Clinger

The Star Wars loot pool is expected to depart when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 ends on June 7, 2025.