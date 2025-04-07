Fortnite: How to get Sabrina Carpenter Skins

Epic Games has put the rumors to rest by announcing Sabrina Carpenter as the artist headlining Fortnite Festival Season 8. Fortnite players can represent Sabrina Carpenter by using her skins that will be available from April 8, 2025.

Fortnite Festival Season 8 will also debut a fresh Music Pass, more Jam Tracks, and bring Dance emotes to lockers. The majority of Fortnite Emotes that include dancing will be called Dance Emotes going forward. While using a Dance Emote, any player can do the same dance with you, even if they don’t own the emote themselves. These multiplayer Emotes are currently called Synced Emotes, but will be renamed Group Emotes, so you can easily identify them.

How to get Sabrina Carpenter skins in Fortnite

You’ll immediately unlock the Sabrina Carpenter outfit after purchasing the Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks. Sabrina Carpenter already has a LEGO style that is included with the outfit. The two-time GRAMMY Award winner is dressed in a yellow embellished babydoll-style in Fortnite. This look is inspired by the one she wore on her most recent tour — designed by Victoria’s Secret in collaboration with celebrity stylist Jared Ellner, along with jewelry designed by Maison Raksha.

At the end of the Music Pass, you’ll unlock a second style for the Sabrina Carpenter outfit. This version features a yellow embellished bodysuit based on the one she wore on tour with her babydoll. The real-life version of the bodysuit had the same designers as the babydoll.

That’s not all, however. Another Sabrina Carpenter skin will be available via the in-game shop. The Sweet Little Bundle contains:

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit

SC Heart Purse Back Bling

Taste Emote

Please Please Please Emote

Cute Cutout Contrail

Sabrina’s Mic

The Taste Jam Track will join the store rotation during Season 8, as well as Espresso and Feather, fittingly making their return.

The outfits and cosmetics tied to the Music Pass will be available to earn until Fortnite Festival Season 8 comes to an end. It’s unknown how long the Sweet Little Bundle will remain in the Fortnite shop, but if past Fortnite Festival skins are anything to go by, Sabrina Carpenter will be there for a while.

