Fortnite: How to Defeat Fletcher Kane

Fortnite’s Lawless season has arrived and as the name suggests, criminal activities are now common in battle royale modes. There will be various enemies trying to stop you in your tracks, including a boss named Fletcher Kane, who joined Fortnite at the start of the season.

As expected, a new Fortnite season has brought a fresh boss to the island. Joining Shogun X is Fletcher Kane, an NPC that depicts a wolf and is also available as a skin in the Chapter 6 Season 2 battle pass.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks | Fortnite: How to get the Zapotron | Fortnite: All OG Season 2 Pass Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to get Your 2024 Fortnite Wrapped | Fortnite: How to get the Free Chord Kahele Skin |

How to defeat Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fletcher Kane will spawn inside one of the vaults on the island. Luckily, his location will be marked with a unique icon from the beginning of a match, so you will know exactly which vault the wolf is hiding in.

To open the relevant vault, you’re going to need to attach some Thermite to it. Since the vaults are within points of interest, you should be able to search plenty of nearby chests and keep an eye on the floor loot to find a Thermite.

Once you’ve found and attached the Thermite to the vault door, Alpha Guards will come rushing to the vault in an attempt to defend it. Make sure you have enough weapons and ammunition to defend yourself against any enemies and of course, the eventual boss fight.

While the Thermite is still chipping away at the vault, Fletcher Kane will suddenly appear and begin attacking you with a pistol and his claws. It’s best to keep your distance and shoot Fletcher Kane in the head to deal the most damage. From time to time, he stops to howl to activate an ability that pings nearby players, resulting in one of the best opportunities for you to hit headshots.

As soon as you eliminate the boss, he will drop the Mythic Baron’s Double Down pistol and Unstoppable Medallion. This Medallion increases sprint speed and allows you to knock back enemies that you sprint into.

Don’t forget, when you pick up a Medallion, your location will be shown on the map for all other players in the lobby to see. The more Medallions you have in your inventory, the more precise the marking will be. Shogun X now drops a new Medallion when defeated that is known as the Super Shield Medallion. This places down a Shield Bubble Jr when using a self-healing item like a Med Kit or Shield Potion for an extra layer of protection.