Fortnite: How to get the Zapotron

Perhaps one of the most forgotten weapons in Fortnite history is the Zapotron. After its initial debut during the pre-season back in 2017, it was only in the battle royale for 30 minutes before it was completely removed. As part of efforts to keep Fortnite OG fresh, the loot pool has been updated to add the Zapotron and here is how you can get your hands on it in your next match.

The Zapotron can be fired either by fully charging it or by firing it in short bursts to deal less damage. It takes two seconds to completely charge up, meaning you can quickly deal a powerful shot. That strength continues when its shots are used to take down buildings. It deals 1,000 structure damage, allowing you to expose any player that may be trying to hide behind even the strongest cover.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Damage Opponents While You Have a Specialist Hired | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All OG Season 2 Pass Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Unlock Godzilla Skins | Fortnite: How to become Godzilla | Fortnite: All NPC Locations in Chapter 6 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get Your 2024 Fortnite Wrapped | Fortnite: How to get the Free Chord Kahele Skin | Fortnite: How to Damage Demons | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Open the Secret Magic Mosses Vault | Fortnite: How to Open the Secret Nightshift Forest Vault | Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Fortnite: How to get Fire and Void Oni Masks | Fortnite: How to Enable Simple Edit | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Night Rose | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Shogun X |

How to get the Zapotron in Fortnite OG

Although the Zapotron is a legendary weapon, it has a high spawn rate on the map. It can be found in regular chests, as well as supply drops. It can even spawn as floor loot in and around the points of interest that make up the OG island. No matter where you land, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding the unique rifle.

Back in the day, the Zapotron was the first and only gun that used an Energy Cells ammo type that players had to pick up. This time around, the weapon is loaded with heavy bullets and it is hitscan, so you can simply point and shoot at your intended target.

The Zapotron is just one of many throwback weapons in Fortnite OG Season 2. Players get to use a whole host of nostalgic weapons and items when dropping into the mode. Season 2 brought back the impulse grenade, the cozy campfire, and small shield potions that remain integrated into modern playlists.

So far, the Zapotron has already been in the game longer than its initial stint. However, it’s unknown how long Epic Games plan to keep it in the rotation.