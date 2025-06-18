Fortnite: Season 9 Music Pass Contents

Bruno Mars is the headline act in Fortnite Festival Season 9. As the star of the show, you’ll be able to unlock Bruno Mars skins through the Music Pass, along with other cosmetics that’ll be music to your ears.

The Season 9 Music Pass is available to purchase for 1,400 V-Bucks, or is included with a Fortnite Crew subscription. The Music Pass can either be acquired from the battle pass tab or through the item shop. It features four pages of premium rewards, with some freebies sprinkled in.

Push the tempo with the Fortnite Festival Season 9 Music Pass

Here are all the rewards you can expect to find on each page of the Music Pass.

Page 1

Die With a Smile Bruno Mars Skin (instant unlock)

Bruno’s Blue Heart Spray

Dance Therapy Jam Track (free tier)

Square Up Aura

Dreamer’s Two-Shot Back Bling (free tier)

Aw, Shucks Emote

Sonic Splash Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling (free tier)

Bruno-San’s Theme Song Jam Track

Page 2

Pixelated Aura

Into The Underworld Jam Track (free tier)

Chibi Peace Bruno Emoticon

Chug Blast Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling

Bruno’s Pose Loading Screen (free tier)

Mun Ra Jam Track

Last Reprise Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling

Page 3

Hype! Emote (free tier)

ABC Jackson 5 Jam Track

PJ Rocks Spray

Deep End Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling

Move Jam Track (free tier)

Shine On Aura

Red Hearts Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling

Page 4

Heavenly Back Bling

Fret Surfer Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling

Let it Burn Jam Track (free tier)

Deep Slap Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling

Die With a Smile Emote

Paddle Bass Instrument, Pickaxe, and Back Bling (free tier)

Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic Jam Track

Heavenly Bruno Mars Skin

To progress through the Music Pass, simply earn XP across a variety of Fortnite experiences. As you level up, you’ll be able to unleash rewards from behind their tiers. The Music Pass expires on August 26, 2025, leaving more than enough time to become the owner of its contents.