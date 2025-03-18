Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Sliding Continuously | Challenge Guide

Fortnite are always rolling out quests that award XP upon completion. This not only increases your account level, but allows you to progress through the various battle pass pages, whether you own them or not. A Week 4 challenge asks you to travel 59 meters while sliding continuously in a game of Fortnite. Although that sounds relatively straightforward, hitting the required slide distance can be tricky.

Due to the roll out of a Shohei Ohtani crossover, the Week 4 challenges are related to the Japanese baseball player, meaning you have to complete themed tasks. Those familiar with Major League Baseball may recognize the references, but baseball knowledge isn’t required to work through the Fortnite quests.

How to travel distance while sliding continuously in Fortnite

As the requirements of the quest allude to, you must slide continuously for 59 meters without interruption. Whether you prefer regular battle royale modes or Zero Build, this challenge can be completed in either mode.

In standard build modes, you can build ramps up to the required height anywhere on the map. To make sure you have built up enough so you can slide the required distance, place a marker on the ground and build ramps from there. When the marker indicates that you are 59 meters away or further, you can begin continuously sliding down the tall ramp you have built.

If you’re taking on the challenge in Zero Build, your best bet is to find a mountain and slide down it. Again, you can place a marker at the bottom to see if you are able to reach the required 59 meters of continuous sliding distance.

One of the best options is the snowy mountain that is between Masked Meadows and Canyon Crossing. There is a launch pad at the very peak of the mountain and sliding down from that point without stopping will cover the distance you need. Landing at the mountain from the bus won’t be an issue. Nearby, there’s a sprite shrine with chests and Slurp Barrels, while you can easily rotate to the aforementioned points of interest to grab more loot.

As soon as you complete the quest, you will be awarded with 30,000 XP.