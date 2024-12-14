Fortnite: How to get the Messi Skin

To many, Messi is considered to be one of the best soccer players to ever grace the pitch. Due to his huge fanbase, Messi has been one of the most anticipated Fortnite skins in recent memory. The wait is over and you can now play as Messi in your favorite Fortnite modes. He comes in two styles, along with a whole host of matching cosmetics, allowing you to fully kit out your character.

Messi isn’t the first soccer star to join the Fortnite Icon Series, but he is certainly the most decorated. Harry Kane, Marco Reus, and of course, Neymar Jr are just a few examples of the soccer scene crossing over with Fortnite. When it comes to video games, this isn’t Messi’s first appearance. Of course, he is in the EA FC franchise, but he also received his own skin in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone.

How to get the Messi outfit in Fortnite

The Messi skin is only available to purchase through the in-game store. Here are the contents of the Messi bundle, priced at 2,800 V-Bucks:

Lionel Messi Skin (plus LEGO variant)

Streetwear Spark Alternate Skin (plus LEGO variant)

The Mane Event Emote

Number 10 Back Bling

Portable Playmaker Back Bling

Fancy Futbol Pickaxe

GOATed Glaive Pickaxe

#1 Fan Llama Emote

The base Lionel Messi outfit is dressed just how you would expect, in a full soccer kit, complete with prestigious gold soccer boots. The Streetwear Spark is a more casual look, equipping Messi with a number 10 hoodie and a pink glow effect.

However, the customization doesn’t stop there. The Mane Event Emote is transformative, giving you an entirely new look. After using the emote, your Messi skin will turn into a muscular lion that comes with the captain’s soccer armband on and a crown hovering above its head.

The Messi bundle, as well as individual cosmetics are available to purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop in-game, or through the Item Shop webpage. Messi is expected to be in the store rotation until December 28, 2024.