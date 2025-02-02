Fortnite: All OG Season 2 Quests

Fortnite OG continues to bring in numbers and Season 2 is no different. The return of nostalgic points of interest, weapons, and classic skins allows players to re-live the early days of the battle royale. As you play Fortnite OG, there are plenty of Season 2 related quests to complete.

Fortnite players have the opportunity to complete challenges and rack up XP across a range of game modes. Fortnite OG has its own set of quests that can only be completed in that mode. If you’re looking to level up your battle pass, taking on these quests will do just that.

More ways to level up

Here are all the quests tied to Fortnite OG, as well as how much XP you will accumulate for completing each one.

Greatest Hits Quests

Hit a player from at least two stories above at Tilted Towers (1) – 20,000 XP

Damage players at new named locations (500) – 20,000 XP

Use Small Shield Potions (5) – 20,000 XP

Score a goal at Stadium or Pleasant Park (1) – 20,000 XP

Travel distance after jumping on a Launch Pad (1,000) – 20,000 XP

Damage players beyond 20 meters with assault rifles (1,500) – 20,000 XP

Build structures or use ziplines in different matches (3) – 20,000 XP

Search chests or ammo boxes before the first Storm Circle closes (10) – 20,000 XP

Thank the bus driver (5) – 20,000 XP

Visit a named location in each biome (4) – 20,000 XP

Milestone quests

Fortnite OG playlists also have Milestone quests that are exclusive to the throwback mode. As you work through the list of Milestone tasks, new quests will unlock, providing even more opportunities to earn XP.

Damage players (1,000) – 10,000 XP

Eliminate players (10) – 10,000 XP

Gain Shields (300) – 10,000 XP

Hit weakpoints at named locations (30) – 10,000 XP

Travel distance (3,000) – 10,000 XP

All the quests listed above are available to complete until Fortnite OG Season 2 ends on March 25, 2025. From there, it’s expected that fans will be thrown into Season 3.