Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin

Fortnite’s long-standing collaboration with Star Wars will return and be bigger than ever. In fact, Chapter 6 Season 3 will be dedicated to Star Wars, with the entire season centered around the franchise. To prepare, Epic Games is giving all Fortnite players the chance to get their hands on the First Order Stormtrooper skin, free of charge.

As part of the Stormtrooper skin’s reveal, it was announced that a Fortnite Star Wars Watch Party island will launch in-game on May 2, starting at 10am ET. Those that join the experience can watch the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld before they release on Disney+. Grab a front row seat (and your lightsabers) and be the first to catch all the action!

How to claim the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite

To add the skin to your locker, you’re going to need to connect your Epic Games account to a MyDisney account. Connecting them can be done by following the steps below:

Sign in to your Epic Games account through epicgames.com/id/login. You can only unlock the outfit by logging in through this link.

On your Account page, go to “Apps and Accounts.”

Click on the “connect” option on MyDisney account. You’ll be directed to the MyDisney website where you’ll be prompted to follow the steps on your screen.

The next time you log into Fortnite, the Stormtrooper skin will be available to equip from your locker.

To claim the skin, the account linking process must be completed by August 31, 2025, at 12am ET. Keep in mind that it is in no way an exclusive, as the outfit may join the Fortnite in-game store at a later date.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 goes by the name of Galactic Battle and will begin on May 2, 2025. The Star Wars crossover will be felt in the map changes, battle pass, and loot pool, so go ahead and look the part as you become one with the force.