Fortnite: How to Locate Daigo and the Baron | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 has seen players break into bank vaults, steal gold, and cause chaos on the island with exotic weapons. New story quests are now live, with the first tasking players with locating Daigo and the Baron (Fletcher Kane) during a match.

The highlight of the latest Fortnite update is the introduction of a a brand new Slurp Rush map to Reload modes. With that said, fans of standard battle royale modes weren’t left behind as the Lawless story prepares to conclude in a matter of weeks. As the season comes to an end, you will want to complete as many challenges as possible to complete your battle pass, including tracking down Daigo and the Baron.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free Vanguard Zadie Skin | Fortnite: How to get Mythic Scorpion’s Kombat Kit | Fortnite: All OG Season 3 Pass Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Sliding Continuously | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Mine Gold Veins | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Unlock Outlaw Midas Skins | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: All New Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

How to locate Daigo and the Baron in Fortnite

Daigo and the Baron can be found across the river that is northeast of the Magic Mosses point of interest. Daigo is trying to access the Spirit Realm via a portal.

The portal emits a purple beam that can be seen all the way from the battle bus at the beginning of every match. Simply jump out of the battle bus and head towards the beam of light. When you get close enough, the quest will be marked as complete and you will be awarded with 30,000 XP.

Fletcher Kane, the boss that previously spawned in bank vaults can now be found roaming around by Daigo. If you defeat him, he will still drop his Mythic Baron’s Double Down pistol and Unstoppable Medallion. This Medallion increases sprint speed and allows you to knock back enemies that you sprint into. Taking down Fletcher Kane will also result in Daigo giving up on trying to absorb the powers from the portal and teleporting away in frustration.

With Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 winding down, it won’t be long until the story wraps up. Will players stop the Baron and Daigo in their tracks once and for all? Only time will tell.