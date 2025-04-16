Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free Vanguard Zadie Skin

Epic Games has launched a Vanguard Zadie skin that is free for all Fortnite players to earn through completing a specific limited-time questline.

Predominantly, Fortnite skins are obtained through the season battle pass or the in-game store. It isn’t often that free outfits are given away, so you will want to add Vanguard Zadie to your locker while you have the chance.

How to unlock Vanguard Zadie in Fortnite

To begin earning the skin, you must log into Fortnite anytime between April 15 at 9am ET until May 6, 2025 at 9am ET to get access to the Vanguard Zadie Quests. Completing the quests awards the Vanguard Zadie Outfit, along with the emblem of your highest achieved rank tier. The questline also has her matching pickaxe and back bling up for grabs.

The requirements of the Vanguard Zadie Quests are as follows:

Earn 15 Account Levels by June 7, 2025, at 9am ET to unlock Zadie’s Blade Pickaxe.

Earn 30 Account Levels by June 7, 2025 at 9am ET to unlock Zadie’s Blade Back Bling.

Earn 50 Account Levels by June 7, 2025 at 9am ET to unlock the Vanguard Zadie Outfit.



Your highest rank tier across Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, OG, Ballistic, and Rocket Racing between now and any point in the future will correspond with the emblems you unlock for the Vanguard Zadie Outfit.

To keep tabs on your quest progression, navigate to the Quests tab from the main lobby or during a match, and go to the Vanguard Zadie section.

Keep in mind that you will have to earn 50 new account levels. Only the account levels you accumulate from April 15 until June 7, 2025 count towards the challenge. There are numerous ways in which you can level up in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. From weekly and daily quests, to Outlaws story quests, and quests tied to a variety of Ranked modes, you can rack up some serious XP by working through all available challenges.