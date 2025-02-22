Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks

Fortnite has gone Lawless with Chapter 6 Season 2, providing an array of opportunities to cause chaos. If you want your own piece of the pie, you can hijack Armored Trucks in Fortnite. Of course, criminal behavior doesn’t come without danger, so only the best players will be able to pull off the heist.

Hijacking an Armored Truck is high risk, but high reward. Expect to attract a lot of attention while you try to access the contents tucked away inside. If you want to take on the challenge, this guide has all the details you need to know about taking over an Armored Truck in your next Fortnite match.

How to Hijack an Armored Truck in Fortnite

Once the second storm circle closes, three Armored Trucks will spawn on the island. Although the spawn locations will differ from match to match, a white truck icon will appear on your map, allowing you to quickly identify where the Armored Trucks are.

Before you approach an Armored Truck, you have to make sure you have the equipment you need to hijack it. First of all, you need a Thermite to open up the vehicle. Luckily, Thermites are fairly easy to come by, spawning in chests, as floor loot, and even available to purchase from Black Markets using Gold Bars.

To bust open the Armored Truck, you need to plant the Thermite at the back of the vehicle. This will see various enemies jump out and try to defend the Armored Truck. Make sure you’re ready with solid loot to fight them off. Additionally, you can accelerate the time it takes to crack open the vehicle by shooting the glowing vials that appear periodically to deal damage to it.

If you manage to stay alive by the time the Thermite breaks open the rear of the van, you’ll be able to reap the rewards of its contents. Expect to find high tier loot such as epic or higher rarity weapons, gold bars, and a lot of heals. Since the Armored Truck will officially be under your control, you can hop in and drive it around the island, just like you would a regular vehicle.

Of course, if someone is already trying to claim an Armored Truck, you can come along and try to intercept it by eliminating the player. Then, continue the fight against the waves of enemies until the already placed Thermite is done.

Now you know how to hijack an Armored Truck in Fortnite, secure some of the best loot in the game to help you towards a victory royale!