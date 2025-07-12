Fortnite: How to get the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade

Epic Games consistently stir up the loot pool throughout a Fortnite season to keep battle royale modes fresh, and Chapter 6 Season 3 is no different. The Unstable Bounce Grenade is the latest piece of utility to join the Fortnite island and here is how to get it in your next match.

This season launched with just three Exotic weapons, the Unstable Yoink Shotgun, Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol, and Unstable Frostfire Shotgun. As expected, more of these powerful options have been added to the loot pool with updates, including the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade. It arrived with the Superman content drop, which brought the hero to the battle pass and debuted Superman’s Call Crystal Mythic weapon.

How to get the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade in Fortnite

The Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade is part of the loot that drops when an Overlord Spire has been defeated. Up to three Overlord Spires will spawn per game in random locations and at random times during a match. To find them, open your map and look for the spire icons, indicating where the Overlord Spires have spawned in.

Overlord Spires appear as floating rocks which you must shoot to break down its health bar. Your best bet is to aim for the glowing parts of the rock and shoot at it from a distance. Ensure you stay on the move to dodge the attacks of the Overlord Spire.

Once thrown, the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade will bounce three times in various directions, damaging enemies along the way. After the three bounces, the grenade will explode, dealing damage in a small radius.

Each detonation the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade lets off deals 40 damage. Its structure damage is 75 and with a maximum stack of six, you’ll be able to force your opponents to back down. Keep in mind that the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade can damage you as it jumps around, too.

Compared to other explosive options in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade is the most interesting. Where it will lie in the meta, only time will tell.