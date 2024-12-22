Fortnite: Where to Find the Mariah Carey NPC

Christmas has officially landed in Fortnite with Mariah Carey bringing the festive spirit to the island. Don’t forget, there are free gifts waiting for you to open in the Winterfest Cabin, Winterfest weapons have defrosted, and there are special Winterfest quests to complete along the way.

Fortnite first teased Mariah Carey’s arrival by adding a giant block of ice to the map, referencing the viral “it’s time” meme. A mini live event saw Mariah Carey break out of the ice with her high pitched singing voice and become part of the Chapter 6 Season 1 NPC roster.

Mariah Carey spends Christmas in Fortnite

The Mariah Carey NPC can be found to the southeast of Brutal Boxcars, on the snowy mountains. We have marked Mariah Carey’s specific location on the map below. She is surrounded by gifts and trees that are covered in fairy lights. Dressed in full Christmas attire, she wears a sleek red Santa outfit that comes with a black belt and white fur around the neck and on the cuffs of her sleeves.

By interacting with Mariah Carey, you’ll be able to access dialogue and healing options. What makes her stand out from other NPCs is that if you emote with her, she will grant you a gift. When you’re close to her, open up your emote wheel and you’ll be able to dance to All I Want for Christmas is You. A progress bar will appear on screen, showing you how long you have to emote for. The gift you’ll receive can be anything from the existing loot pool, including Winterfest weapons.

If you want to be Mariah Carey, you can buy her outfit and matching cosmetics from the Fortnite item shop. The bundle contains the NPC skin, along with a gold alternative style. In addition, you can get matching cosmetics in the form of back blings, Mariah’s microphone, and even the All I Want for Christmas is You emote. This crossover marks yet another artist joining the Fortnite Icon Series, alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, just to name a few.