Mafia: The Old Country New Gameplay Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Mafia: The Old Country is the next major installment to the beloved action-adventure game series. Developed under Hangar 13, players will get the fourth main entry to the series but in a setting that takes place far before the other games. We’ve seen three major installments so far, and each seems to have progressed in the period in which the game is set. The latest, Mafia 3, took place in the 1960s.

We haven’t received much in terms of marketing material for the game yet. However, we’ll receive a gameplay trailer next month. Taking to the official Mafia Game X account, developers confirmed that the game will receive a new trailer on May 8, 2025. This is during PAX East; you can expect the trailer to upload at 11 AM ET. Hopefully, we’ll get enough substantial gameplay footage to highlight the setting, combat gameplay, and maybe even a little more of the game’s premise.

The silence is nearly over.



Get ready – May 8 marks the next chapter. #MafiaTheOldCountry



🎥 Official Gameplay Trailer drops at 11AM ET / 4PM BST

🎙️ #PAXEast Developer Panel follows at 2PM ET / 7PM BST pic.twitter.com/BifVEZqPk4 — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) April 24, 2025

Of course, developers have also confirmed a panel that will take place at PAX East later in the day. So, more information should be released during this panel, but we’ll have to wait and see when that rolls around next month.

Again, if you haven’t kept tabs on this game, players will be transported back to the 1900s Sicily. So far, we know that the game is centered around the origins of the Mafia, and you’ll play as Enzo Favara, working for the Torrisi crime family.

If this piques your interest, you can expect Mafia: The Old Country to launch into the marketplace on August 8, 2025. Once released, you can pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, as we wait for the new gameplay trailer, you can check out the announcement trailer for this game in the video we have embedded below.