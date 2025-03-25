Fortnite: All Unvaulted Weapons in OG Season 3

Fortnite OG players can now take a trip down memory lane with the return of Season 3. There’s an opportunity to experience its nostalgic weapons, return to the Lucky Landing point of interest, and add themed cosmetics to lockers through the OG pass. When it comes to weapons, there won’t be any surprises for those who played the original Chapter 1 Season 3. If you need a reminder or you’re playing Season 3 for the first time, this guide has got all the details you need to know before you jump out of the battle bus for the first time.

When Chapter 1 Season 3 was first released, it made huge changes to the way Fortnite was played when it came to weapons. By now, most players will be familiar with the Fortnite OG Season 3 weapon selection, so it won’t feel as revolutionary this time around.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All OG Season 3 Pass Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Sliding Continuously | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Mine Gold Veins | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Unlock Outlaw Midas Skins | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: All New Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Defeat Fletcher Kane | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

Get a feel for Fortnite OG Season 3

An array of weapons are live now and will continue to roll out throughout the season.

Guided Missile (live now)

Hand Cannon (live now)

Hunting Rifle (live now)

Remote Explosive

Heavy Shotgun

Port-A-Fort

Light Machine Gun

Clingers

Here’s the list of loot being carried over from Season 2 to the beginning of Season 3.

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Minigun

Pistol

Revolver

Suppressed Pistol

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Crossbow

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Boogie Bomb

Bushes

Cozy Campfire

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Port-A-Bunker

Damage Trap

Launch Pad (non-throwable version)

Bandages

Med Kits

Shield Potions

Small Shield Potions

Slurp Juice

Chug Jug

Highlights here include the Guided Missile, joining the Fortnite loot pool for the first time since 2018. Also, more explosive options have made their way to the island in the form of Remote Explosives and Clingers.

Supply Llamas and Vending Machines have been added to Season 3 OG for the first time in both regular battle royale and Zero Build modes.

Fortnite OG Season 3 is live now until June 8, 2025.