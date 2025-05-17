Fortnite: How to get Jar Jar Binks Skins

Prove your worth once and for all.

It wouldn’t be a Star Wars mini season without characters from the iconic franchise joining Fortnite. Jar Jar Binks is the next otherworldly face joining the fight with skins and matching cosmetics hitting the Fortnite in-game store.

There are two Jar Jar Binks Outfits available to own, one representing the light side and the other, the dark side. The path you go down depends on how much work you’re willing to put in to add the skins to your locker.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Speak to AI Darth Vader | Fortnite: Where to Find an X-Wing | Fortnite: Where to Find an Imperial TIE Fighter | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Darth Vader Samurai | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Captain Phasma | Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

Which side will you choose?

Before you can purchase Darth Jar Jar and his matching accessories in the Fortnite shop, you need to rack up a hefty amount of XP to even get the chance to buy the outfit. Here are the XP milestones you need to work through to unlock the ability to purchase each item:

Terror of Naboo Weapon Wrap – 320,000 XP



Sith’s Electropole Pickaxe – 640,000 XP



Crimson Booma Back Bling – 960,000 XP



Darth Jar Jar Outfit (including LEGO style) – 1,280,000 XP

Keep in mind that XP progress only counts from May 17 onwards. The 1,280,000 XP needed to unlock Darth Jar Jar in Fortnite equates to approximately 16 account levels.

Once you’ve reached the XP milestones, each cosmetic has a further lock on it, a price tag. Here is how many V-Bucks each Darth Jar Jar item costs:

Terror of Naboo Weapon Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Sith’s Electropole Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Crimson Booma Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Darth Jar Jar Outfit (including LEGO style) – 1,500 V-Bucks

If you still want to suit up as Jar Jar Binks without all the hard work, you can instantly buy a more stripped back version of the skin from the item shop.

To own the Jar Jar Binks bundle, you’ll have to cough up 2,000 V-Bucks which will get you:

Jar Jar Binks Outfit (including LEGO style)

Gungan Booma Back Bling

Gungan Atlatl Pickaxe

Atlatl Spark Weapon Wrap

All of the Jar Jar Binks bundle cosmetics are also available to purchase separately, including the Jar Jar Binks skin, priced at 1,500 V-Bucks as a stand-alone purchase.

All Jar Jar Binks items will be in the item shop until June 6 at 7:59pm ET.