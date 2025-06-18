Fortnite: How to Play Blitz Royale

Fortnite is packed with game modes and experiences that sway away from the traditional battle royale rule set. Some are created by the community, while others are introduced by Epic Games themselves. The latest playlist brought to you by Epic Games is Blitz Royale and it will see players become more powerful compared to regular Fortnite matches.

All opponents start with the same random Medallion or unique weapon on a small map. Increase your Blitz Level by eliminating opponents and surviving storm circles. As you level up, you will get access to greater weapons and power-ups. Loot Golden Chests for even more power-ups and Golden Supply Drops for even more Medallions. Unlike regular battle royale modes, Medallions don’t show your location on the map and they don’t drop when enemies are eliminated.

The mode also features Boons, bringing an assortment of power-ups which are associated with movement, healing, going on the offense, with wildcards thrown in for good measure.

More Fortnite guides

Keep on coming back for more

Blitz Royale will be made up of four weeks of gameplay updates that switch up the loot pool:

June 18 : Week 1 – Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama.

: Week 1 – Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama. June 24 : Week 2 – The Avatar Returns. Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

: Week 2 – The Avatar Returns. Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender. July 1 : Week 3 – Bad Bosses. Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne’s Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades.

: Week 3 – Bad Bosses. Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne’s Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades. July 8: Week 4 – TMNT Melee Mayhem. Replacing boss items are melee weapons from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, the Mythic Typhoon Blade, Blitz Kneecapper, and more.

In Blitz Royale, victory is meant to be achieved in five minutes or less, so prepare for hectic and fast-paced combat.

Along the way, there are opportunities to acquire free cosmetics. Earn 10 Account Levels in Fortnite or be in the top 10 players in 20 different Blitz Royale matches to unlock the free Blitz Knight skin. Those that achieve a victory royale three times in Blitz Royale will get the Blitz ‘Brella Glider.