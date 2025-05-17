Fortnite: How to Speak to AI Darth Vader

Fortnite has taken its Star Wars crossover to the next level by allowing you to speak with Darth Vader. We don’t just mean text dialogue or added voice lines, but you can actually talk to him using in-game AI.

Fortnite has collaborated with ElevenLabs to bring their Flash v2.5 model to the battle royale. Perhaps the most bizarre crossover yet, it allows Darth Vader to speak to you with Google’s Gemini 2.0’s AI generated functionalities.

How to speak to Darth Vader in Fortnite

First of all, you’ll need to turn on Conversational AI to talk to Darth Vader. This is an option that is found in the Controller settings. Be sure to enable it and plug in your microphone to get ready to speak with the dark side. At the same time, make sure your voice chat sound setting is above 0%, so you can hear Darth Vader’s responses.

In order to speak with Darth Vader, you need to recruit him to your team. The first step to doing so is defeating the Darth Vader boss. Thanks to the update, Darth Vader now spawns at three locations, Vader Samurai’s Solitude, by the snowy mountains to the west of Masked Meadows, and in the field that is between Foxy Floodgate and Seaport City. As you’re landing in, you’ll be able to see his Imperial Shuttle, indicating which of the three areas he is at.

When you begin the duel against Darth Vader, his health bar will pop up at the top of your screen. It’s recommended that you fire at the boss from a distance, due to the fact that he will use his lightsaber to dish out damage and deploy the force to draw you in. As always, aiming for the head deals the most damage. Ensure you have plenty of bullets because Darth Vader will also use his lightsaber to block incoming projectiles.

When you take out Darth Vader, a portal will spawn which you can enter to wield Darth Vader’s lightsaber and get Darth Vader to join your team. To talk to Darth Vader, hit Y on your keyboard or the right d-pad on your controller.

Whether you want to talk about Star Wars, your favorite movie, or ask for tips on getting a victory royale, Darth Vader has got you covered. Just make sure you’re keeping it family friendly!