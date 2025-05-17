Fortnite: How to get General Grievous Skins

Naturally, Fortnite’s collaboration with Star Wars has brought characters from the hit franchise to the battle royale. Whether that’s a Darth Vader boss, Stormtroopers roaming around Imperial Bases, or various personalities joining the in-game shop, there are a lot of familiar faces for Star Wars fans to play as. One of the latest additions to Fortnite is General Grievous as the mid-season skin and here is how to unlock it.

General Grievous can only be unlocked by battle pass owners. The Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks and gives you access to all the rewards in the base battle pass, bonus pages, and of course, the two General Grievous pages of rewards. Past seasons have rolled out a set of quests tied to the mid-season outfits and matching items, but the General Grievous segment of the battle pass is obtained by simply earning account levels.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get Jar Jar Binks Skins | Fortnite: How to Speak to AI Darth Vader | Fortnite: Where to Find an X-Wing | Fortnite: Where to Find an Imperial TIE Fighter Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Darth Vader Samurai | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Captain Phasma | Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

A powerful cyborg

Here are all the rewards available to earn, alongside the General Grievous outfits. Keep in mind that only new account levels count towards reward progression, not existing ones.

Page 1

Tsmeu-6 Wheel Bike Glider – 2 account levels

2 account levels Grievous Grasp Emoticon – 4 account levels

4 account levels Grievous VS Windu Loading Screen (free tier) – 6 account levels

6 account levels Magnaguard Electrostaff Pickaxe – 8 account levels

8 account levels Banner Icon – 10 account levels

10 account levels Separatist Cape (free tier) – 12 account levels

12 account levels Grievous and Dual Staff Slam Built-In Emote – 14 account levels

Page 2

Saber Collector Weapon Wrap – 16 account levels

16 account levels The Soulful One Guitar – 18 account levels

18 account levels Warlord’s Origin Loading Screen (free tier) – 20 account levels

20 account levels Kaleesh Cape Back Bling – 22 account levels

22 account levels Grievous Stare Spray – 24 account levels

24 account levels Soulless One Dropper Contrail (free tier) – 26 account levels

26 account levels Warlord Grievous – 28 account levels

Due to the fact that Chapter 6 Season 3 is a mini season, Fortnite players only have until June 7, 2025 to acquire the General Grievous skins and matching cosmetics. The XP you need to level up can be earned across all of your favorite Fortnite modes.