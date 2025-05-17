Gameranx

Fortnite: How to get General Grievous Skins

by

Leader of the Separatist droid army.

Naturally, Fortnite’s collaboration with Star Wars has brought characters from the hit franchise to the battle royale. Whether that’s a Darth Vader boss, Stormtroopers roaming around Imperial Bases, or various personalities joining the in-game shop, there are a lot of familiar faces for Star Wars fans to play as. One of the latest additions to Fortnite is General Grievous as the mid-season skin and here is how to unlock it.

General Grievous can only be unlocked by battle pass owners. The Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks and gives you access to all the rewards in the base battle pass, bonus pages, and of course, the two General Grievous pages of rewards. Past seasons have rolled out a set of quests tied to the mid-season outfits and matching items, but the General Grievous segment of the battle pass is obtained by simply earning account levels.

A powerful cyborg

Here are all the rewards available to earn, alongside the General Grievous outfits. Keep in mind that only new account levels count towards reward progression, not existing ones.

Page 1

  • Tsmeu-6 Wheel Bike Glider – 2 account levels
  • Grievous Grasp Emoticon – 4 account levels
  • Grievous VS Windu Loading Screen (free tier) – 6 account levels
  • Magnaguard Electrostaff Pickaxe – 8 account levels
  • Banner Icon –10 account levels
  • Separatist Cape (free tier) – 12 account levels
  • Grievous and Dual Staff Slam Built-In Emote – 14 account levels

Page 2

  • Saber Collector Weapon Wrap – 16 account levels
  • The Soulful One Guitar – 18 account levels
  • Warlord’s Origin Loading Screen (free tier) – 20 account levels
  • Kaleesh Cape Back Bling – 22 account levels
  • Grievous Stare Spray – 24 account levels
  • Soulless One Dropper Contrail (free tier) – 26 account levels
  • Warlord Grievous – 28 account levels

Due to the fact that Chapter 6 Season 3 is a mini season, Fortnite players only have until June 7, 2025 to acquire the General Grievous skins and matching cosmetics. The XP you need to level up can be earned across all of your favorite Fortnite modes.

