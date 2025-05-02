Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite has launched a Star Wars mini season, alongside a themed battle pass to make sure you look like you belong in the hit franchise. From remixed skins, to stylish back blings, and intergalactic emotes, there are seven standard pages and two bonus pages to work through.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks to own. There are also free tiers added into the mix for those who choose not to upgrade.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass rewards

Here are all the rewards that make up this year’s Fortnite and Star Wars collaboration battle pass:

Page 1

Apprentice Evie Skin (instant reward)

Star Wars Main Title Theme March of the Resistance Fortnite Rearrangement

Electro Pairing Blades Pickaxe (free tier)

Feel the Force Emote

Explorer Evie Loading Screen (free tier)

Choose Your Alignment Weapon Wrap

Twin Blasters Back Bling (free tier)

Page 2

Sith Pairing Blades Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks (free tier)

Dark Legacy Loading Screen

Sith Blasters Back Bling

Training Remote Trail (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Apprentice Evie Skin (alternate style)

Page 3

Black One X-Wing Glider (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Lil’ Resistance Bomber Emote

Black Squadron Dive Contrail

Black Leader Weapon Wrap (free tier)

Cantina Hangout Loading Screen

Poe Dameron Skin

Page 4

S-Foil Scrapaxe Pickaxe (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Poe’s Model X-Wing Back Bling

Targeting Emoticon

100 V-Bucks (free tier)

Poe’s Takeoff Loading Screen

Resistance Poe Skin

Page 5

Mini Dogfight Emote (free tier)

Rebel Wookiee Lander Glider

Wookiee Paw Pickaxe

Wookiee Team Combat Loading Screen

Where My Wookiees At? Jam Track (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Wookiee Team Leader Skin

Page 6

Metal Team Mishap Back Bling

Wookiee Fist Pickaxe (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Desert Dust-Up Loading Screen

Banner Icon (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Tarfful Team Leader Skin

Page 7

Force Lightning Emote

Imperial Shuttle Dive Contrail

100 V-Bucks (free tier)

Palpatine’s Cane Pickaxe

Emperor’s Might Weapon Wrap

Senate Repulsorpod Glider (free tier)

100 V-Bucks

Emperor Palpatine Skin

Bonus Rewards

Imperial Holo Back Bling

Poe Hammerin’ Drums

The Empire Strikes Emoticon

Wookiee Rebel Weapon Wrap

Sith Dominance Loading Screen

Chancellor Palpatine Skin

Page 2 (unlocks May 15, 2025)

To progress through each tier of rewards, simply earn XP to level up your account. This can be done across all Fortnite modes. Don’t forget, story, weekly, and daily quests across a variety of experiences all offer extra XP for completing challenge requirements. Since Chapter 6 Season 3 is shorter than a usual season, the battle pass will expire in a month, ending on June 7, 2025.