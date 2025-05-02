Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite has launched a Star Wars mini season, alongside a themed battle pass to make sure you look like you belong in the hit franchise. From remixed skins, to stylish back blings, and intergalactic emotes, there are seven standard pages and two bonus pages to work through.
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks to own. There are also free tiers added into the mix for those who choose not to upgrade.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass rewards
Here are all the rewards that make up this year’s Fortnite and Star Wars collaboration battle pass:
Page 1
- Apprentice Evie Skin (instant reward)
- Star Wars Main Title Theme March of the Resistance Fortnite Rearrangement
- Electro Pairing Blades Pickaxe (free tier)
- Feel the Force Emote
- Explorer Evie Loading Screen (free tier)
- Choose Your Alignment Weapon Wrap
- Twin Blasters Back Bling (free tier)
Page 2
- Sith Pairing Blades Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks (free tier)
- Dark Legacy Loading Screen
- Sith Blasters Back Bling
- Training Remote Trail (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Apprentice Evie Skin (alternate style)
Page 3
- Black One X-Wing Glider (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Lil’ Resistance Bomber Emote
- Black Squadron Dive Contrail
- Black Leader Weapon Wrap (free tier)
- Cantina Hangout Loading Screen
- Poe Dameron Skin
Page 4
- S-Foil Scrapaxe Pickaxe (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Poe’s Model X-Wing Back Bling
- Targeting Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks (free tier)
- Poe’s Takeoff Loading Screen
- Resistance Poe Skin
Page 5
- Mini Dogfight Emote (free tier)
- Rebel Wookiee Lander Glider
- Wookiee Paw Pickaxe
- Wookiee Team Combat Loading Screen
- Where My Wookiees At? Jam Track (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Wookiee Team Leader Skin
Page 6
- Metal Team Mishap Back Bling
- Wookiee Fist Pickaxe (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Desert Dust-Up Loading Screen
- Banner Icon (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Tarfful Team Leader Skin
Page 7
- Force Lightning Emote
- Imperial Shuttle Dive Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks (free tier)
- Palpatine’s Cane Pickaxe
- Emperor’s Might Weapon Wrap
- Senate Repulsorpod Glider (free tier)
- 100 V-Bucks
- Emperor Palpatine Skin
Bonus Rewards
- Imperial Holo Back Bling
- Poe Hammerin’ Drums
- The Empire Strikes Emoticon
- Wookiee Rebel Weapon Wrap
- Sith Dominance Loading Screen
- Chancellor Palpatine Skin
Page 2 (unlocks May 15, 2025)
To progress through each tier of rewards, simply earn XP to level up your account. This can be done across all Fortnite modes. Don’t forget, story, weekly, and daily quests across a variety of experiences all offer extra XP for completing challenge requirements. Since Chapter 6 Season 3 is shorter than a usual season, the battle pass will expire in a month, ending on June 7, 2025.